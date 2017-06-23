Golden Chain Theatre presents O Brother, Where Art Thou? Saturday and Sunday

Two shows of a live musical tribute to the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? will be presented at 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Oakhurst’s Golden Chain Theatre.
Audiences will enjoy the theatrical version with plenty of bluegrass music from the 2000 movie starring George Clooney, John Goodman, Charles Durning and Holly Hunter.
Directed by James Mierkey, the production will feature a cast of 25 and a live band.
A pair of narrators and the cast will take audiences through the story of three convicts who escape from a chain gang and become the famous “Soggy Bottom Boys” in Mississippi in the 1930s.
Various groups from the cast perform the music that made the film so memorable including You Are My Sunshine, I’ll Fly Away, Down to the River to Pray, and Man of Constant Sorrow.
Details: Golden Chain Theatre - 42130 Highway 41 - Rated “PG” - two nights only (June 24 & 25 at 7 p.m.). Tickets ($8 - $15) available Thursday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at (559) 683-7112, or at www.goldenchaintheatre.org.
