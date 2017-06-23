A Golden Chain Theatre cast of 25, under the direction of James Mierkey, will perform a musical tribute to the 2000 film Brother, Where Art Thou? complete with soloists and dancers at 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.
A Golden Chain Theatre cast of 25, under the direction of James Mierkey, will perform a musical tribute to the 2000 film Brother, Where Art Thou? complete with soloists and dancers at 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star
A Golden Chain Theatre cast of 25, under the direction of James Mierkey, will perform a musical tribute to the 2000 film Brother, Where Art Thou? complete with soloists and dancers at 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star

Calendar

June 23, 2017 1:13 PM

Golden Chain Theatre presents O Brother, Where Art Thou? Saturday and Sunday

Two shows of a live musical tribute to the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? will be presented at 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Oakhurst’s Golden Chain Theatre.

Audiences will enjoy the theatrical version with plenty of bluegrass music from the 2000 movie starring George Clooney, John Goodman, Charles Durning and Holly Hunter.

Directed by James Mierkey, the production will feature a cast of 25 and a live band.

A pair of narrators and the cast will take audiences through the story of three convicts who escape from a chain gang and become the famous “Soggy Bottom Boys” in Mississippi in the 1930s.

Various groups from the cast perform the music that made the film so memorable including You Are My Sunshine, I’ll Fly Away, Down to the River to Pray, and Man of Constant Sorrow.

Details: Golden Chain Theatre - 42130 Highway 41 - Rated “PG” - two nights only (June 24 & 25 at 7 p.m.). Tickets ($8 - $15) available Thursday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at (559) 683-7112, or at www.goldenchaintheatre.org.

GCT

  Comments  

Videos

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell 2:44

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell
NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights' 0:17

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights'
Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets 1:54

Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

View More Video

Entertainment Videos