Calendar

June 14, 2017 11:07 AM

Community News - June 15 edition

Gardening classes

Tribe Global will offer a trio of gardening classes: designing an ecological garden on June 17; historic use of herbs for food and health on July 15; and preserving the garden’s bounty on Aug. 19. The cost is $45 per class or $120 for all three.

Details: www.onetribeglocal.org.

Collectible book sale

The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a Collectible Book Sale, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., June 17. Collectibles at $2 and up, children’s books priced at 50 cents and up. Proceeds benefit the library.

Details: (559) 683-7552.

Celestial Yosemite

A new book published by Yosemite Conservancy, Celestial Yosemite, features photographs by landscape photographer Kristal Leonard. Enjoy Leonard’s gorgeous, full-color photographs, witness the Milky Way over tranquil Tenaya Lake, star trails emerging from behind Half Dome, and a moonbow before Yosemite Falls.

Priced at $12.99 hardcover.

Details: yosemiteconservancy.org.

Zen movie night

Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a Zen Movie Night, 7 p.m., June 23, at Bodhi Oak Zen Center (40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-l, in Oakhurst). The movie, Departures, is in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments will be served. Suggested donation: $10.

Details: (559) 642-7470, or mamacneil@sti.net.

