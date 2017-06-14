Community Calendar - June 15 edition

Sophia Spindle (Mackenzie Hagerman) and Squire Cribbs (Robert Britt) in a scene from the latest Golden Chain Theatre production, The Drunkard, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., and runs through June 18. General admission, $15 - seniors, $12 - active military and students, $10. Rated G. goldenchaintheatre.org - (559) 683-7112. Steve Montalto Submitted Photo