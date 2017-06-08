Chukchansi announces big name summer concert series

The stage is set for plenty of sizzling summer entertainment at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino as the property has announced its 2017 summer concert series lineup. Legends in country, 80s pop, disco and rock will make Chukchansi the place to party all summer long.
The lineup includes Montgomery Gentry (June 16), Lee Ann Womack (July 15), Kenny Rogers (July 27), Huey Lewis & The News (Aug.10), Scotty McCreery (Aug. 26), KC and the Sunshine Band (Sept. 2), and George Thorogood (Sept. 22). and more.
Montgomery Gentry - June 16
When two Kentucky boys – Eddie from Lancaster and Troy from Lexington – first burst onto the national scene in 1999 with the defiant “Hillbilly Shoes,”country music had never seen a hard-driving duo like this. Montgomery Gentry has secured a place in musical history with a unique blend of country, southern rock and Everly Brothers-like harmonies.
The duo now has 14 Top 10 singles, including five No. 1s: Something To Be Proud Of, If You Ever Stop Loving Me, Lucky Man, Back When I Knew It All and Roll With Me.
Lee Ann Womack - July 15
Progressive traditionalist Lee Ann Womack has sung for presidents, the concert for the Nobel Prize and Maya Angelou’s Celebration of Joy Rising. The Grammy winner built a career singing songs that slice life wide open to let the pain, emptiness, rage and desire pour out.
A Grammy winner and a Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year, she’s also won the prestigious Album of the Year for There’s More Where That Came From, plus a pair of Single of the Years for I May Hate Myself in the Morning and I Hope You Dance.
Kenny Rogers - July 27
Grammy award-winning country superstar and music icon Kenny Rogers has enjoyed great success during his storied career of nearly six decades.
The enduring Country Music Hall of Fame member and pop superstar has endeared music lovers around the globe with his amazing songs, heartfelt performances, distinctive voice, gift for storytelling and universal appeal.
He has played to millions of fans around the world, performing songs from his catalog of 24 No. 1 hits including The Gambler, Lucille, Coward of the County, Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town, Lady, Islands in the Stream, and She Believes In Me.
Rogers has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, making him one of the Top 10 best-selling male solo artists of all time, according to the RIAA.
Huey Lewis & The News - Aug. 10
Huey Lewis and The News are truly one of America’s great rock & roll bands. As they enter their 38th year together, their contagious brand of music has outlasted countless trends and is as fresh today as ever.
Formed from two rival Bay Area bands in 1979, they continue to thrill audiences worldwide, selling more than 20 million albums in the process, earning them the right to mark their place on the pop history map.
These Grammy winners have written and performed such classic Top 10 hits as Heart of Rock & Roll, Stuck With You, I Want A New Drug, If This Is It, Hip To Be Square, Do You Believe In Love, and Workin’ For A Livin.
The group also wrote and performed The Power of Love and Back in Time for the hit film Back to the Future. The Power of Love, nominated for an Academy Award, went to No. 1 on Billboard’s singles chart, and was a smash hit worldwide.
Scotty McCreery - Aug. 26
Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 after winning season 10 of “American Idol,” and quickly established himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars.
Now just a few years later, the talented singer/songwriter has album sales approaching three million - earned both platinum and gold album certifications - debuted three consecutive albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart as well as two Top 10 hits.
McCreery’s debut album became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011.
He became the youngest man and first country music artist in history to have his first album debut atop the all-genre Billboard Top 200 albums chart, and he won New Artist of the Year at both the 2011 American Country Awards and the 2012 Academy of Country Music Awards.
KC and the Sunshine Band - Sept. 2
KC and The Sunshine Band has celebrated more than 40 years of making booties shake. They gave a voice to a generation, helped define an entire culture and continue to make an impact today.
With over four decades of success, the group, led by Harry Wayne “KC” Casey, has been in a state of constant renewal in their niche of cultural relevancy – thanks in part to their music being featured in numerous motion-picture soundtracks, television shows and national advertising campaigns.
KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973 and the group has been topping the charts ever since with singles including That’s the Way (I Like It), Get Down Tonight, and (Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty, tallying worldwide sales of more than 100 million.
George Thorogood - Sept. 22
George Thorogood and The Destroyers, over the course of 16 studio albums – including six gold and two platinum discs - have amassed an unmatched catalog of hits that includes Who Do You Love, I Drink Alone, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, and the ultimate bad ass anthem, Bad To The Bone.
Even as Thorogood prepares for the release of his first solo album, the new tour promises to raise the bar, like never before.
All shows are at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $25 - $65. Receive a $5 discount on tickets purchased for all shows at the Chukchansi Gift Basket, or purchase online. Guests must be 21 to attend the concerts.
Tickets: 866-973-9614, www.chukchansigold.com.
