Revival weekend June 2-3

The Oakhurst Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold a weekend revival with former director-speaker for Voice of Prophecy Radio-TV broadcast, evangelist, author and recording artist Lonnie Melashenko. The series begins 7 p.m., Friday, June 2, and 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3.
This event is free to the public, with lunch provided at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday and a free book following the 2 p.m. meeting.
Melashenko, in his 45th year as a gospel minister, worked with Voice of Prophecy, the world’s second oldest religious broadcast, for more than 17 years. He serves as a world ambassador for the broadcast industry, his church and his alma mater.
His voice was recently selected for the audio narration of “The Clear Word Bible.” He anchors two made-for-television documentaries - “The Young Age of the Earth” and “Fingerprints of Creation” - written and produced by scientist Dr. Robert Gentry and other experts who discovered that granites contain microscopic coloration halos produced the radioactive decay of primordial polonium. According to every basic principle of evolution, these halos shouldn’t be there. These are highly startling scientific and technical videos, but presented in easy to understand terms.
Details: Sherry Root, 580-5142 or (602) 828-3445.
