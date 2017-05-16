Antique & Classic Boat Show at Bass Lake Saturday

The 27th Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show sponsored by the Bass Lake Lions Club will be held 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Pines Marina, Bass Lake.
The show will feature 43 of the finest preserved and restored watercraft on the West Coast, and serves as the annual rendezvous for the Southern and Northern California Chapters of the Antique and Classic Boat Society of America.
The event will also feature classic cars from the Fresno Pontiac Club that will be parked at the marina.
Food booths and a raffle featuring a framed photo printed on metal of a classic boat covered in snow from a few years ago by Randy Christopher, and an enlarged Bass Lake photo that appeared on the cover of Sunset magazine in August 2001. Several gift baskets and other prizes will also be raffled.
“With the high water level at Bass Lake, this will be a great show,” said Tony King, Lions Club member and boat show chairman. “And people will really enjoy the band, Three Shades of Blues.”
Bobby Gaestel of Merced, is the chair of the Northern California Chapter and this will be his eighth trip to Bass Lake, along with his six-passenger, 1972 Century Resorter. Gaestel bought the classic wood and fiberglass boat brand new 45 years ago.
“My family has always loved boats and we spent many vacations at Lake Tahoe with our Chris Craft boats,” Gaestel said. “We have some beautiful boats coming to Saturday’s show including a 1928 28-foot Hacker Craft.”
Admission is $5 per person and will include a boat show program. Children under 10 years old are free.
The event is being sponsored by the Bass Lake Lions Club and Tom and Tammy Tuso of Bass Lake Boat Rentals.
All proceeds from the event will return to the community through the Lions Club, including cash awards to Yosemite High School graduates.
Those who turn in old eyeglasses, cell phones, hearing aids, or a small bag of aluminum can pull-tabs will also receive two free raffle tickets for the 4 p.m. raffle drawing.
Details: Tony King, (559) 683-5134.
Bass Lake Lions Club
Comments