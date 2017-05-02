Spring Wine Trail May 13-14

The Madera Wine Trail will host Spring Wine Trail Adventure May 13-14. Visitors can travel to seven wineries and taste a wide variety of award-winning wines, enjoy live music, shop from specialty gift vendors and indulge in delicious food from local caterers and food trucks.
Participating wineries include Birdstone, Fasi Estate, Idle Hour, Papagni, San Joaquin Wine Co, Toca Madera, and Westbrook Wine Farm (by appointment only).
Visit the scenic wineries and sip on wine while relaxing on outdoor patios and gardens over Mother’s Day weekend. Whether you’re new to wine or a connoisseur, there is something for everyone on the Madera Wine Trail.
Visitors can expect a unique local adventure with special activities beyond wine tasting including winery tours, art shows featuring local artists, food, cheese and chocolate pairings at select locations, beautiful scenic views and relaxing outdoor patio lounging. Each mom attending will receive a rose (while supplies last), and other special gifts can be found around the trail.
“Plan to taste and take home award-winning wines.,” said Therese Williams, Public Relations Director from Visit Yosemite Madera County. “Participating wineries will have a large selection of excellent wines to choose from, many with special pricing and gift packages during the event.”
For a listing of activities happening at each winery, see maderawinetrail.com.
Ticket information:
A limited number of tickets are available for this event. Tickets are available for $25 in advance through May 12 and $30 the weekend of the event. A ticket includes a keepsake wine glass and is your pass to wine-tasting on the trail all weekend long.
Tickets can be purchased online, and at Toca Madera Winery and San Joaquin Wine Company.
Designated drivers are free of charge and can pick up a pass at their first stop on the trail. Groups of 16 and under only. Vehicles must be no larger than limousine or small shuttle. Ages 21 and over only, including designated drivers. The Madera Wine Trail encourages safe driving through the use of designated drivers, limousines and shuttles.
Madera Wine Trail
