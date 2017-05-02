Members of the Sierra Mountain Quilters Association are busy getting ready for their biennial quilt show May 20 - 21 at the Oakhurst Community Center. At their last meeting they sewed boutique items to sell in their Country Store. They are also bundling fat quarters and yards of donated fabric, finishing up quilts and wall hangings, and putting together all the details for delicious lunch offerings and lots of interesting vendors.
Every other year the SMQA treats the community to a festival of fiber art. Quilters and fiber artists from throughout the foothills display quilts, wall hangings, and fiber artwork in the show. This year the theme of the show is “A Stitch in Time.” Members were challenged to create miniature quilts (12 x 12-inch) depicting this theme. Attendees at the show will have an opportunity to vote on their favorites, as well as vote to determine which of the larger quilts will win awards.
The Sierra Mountain Quilters Association has served as a gathering for quilters and fiber crafters for more than 36 years. It began in the summer of 1981 when Judy Crawford, Marge Hoyt, and Betsy Blum expressed a desire to start a Quilt Association in Oakhurst. Nineteen women attended the first meeting. At that time, the only requirement for membership was a love of quilting. Since this date, SMQA has grown to over 130 members.
Besides quilting, the objectives of the SMQA are to:
☆ Promote the preservation of traditional needle-work and quilting techniques, while encouraging experimentation in contemporary application of these techniques.
☆ Educate the public in general about the value of artistic and handcrafted and quilted items.
☆ Encourage cooperation, creativity and quality craftsmanship.
SMQA is also dedicated to community service. Over its long history, the association has made and donated hundreds of quilts to service organizations (e.g., ambulance service, the Valley Children’s Hospital, senior centers and hospitals, veteran’s organizations, and more). The guild also provides scholarships.
Details: www.sierramountainquilters.org.
SMQA
