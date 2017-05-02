Amy Morgan art workshops

Artist Amy Morgan is offering two upcoming workshops this month at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst’s Gallery Row.
A silk suncatcher workshop is being offered twice on Saturday, May 20. The first workshop will be 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and a second workshop 2 - 4 p.m..
A $40 workshop registration fee includes supplies and instruction to complete a jaunty 10-inch pre-stretched silk suncatcher using water-base resists and iron-set silk paints. Suitable for all ages.
Morgan will present a silk scarf painting workshop 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
This workshop will teach beginning artists the Serti technique which uses classic silk dyes and water-based resists that are applied on a frame-suspended silk and steam-set to create permanent art that can be worn or displayed. Participants will learn what products to buy and how to make a stovetop steamer so creating can continue at home.
The $95 workshop fee includes all supplies needed for a 21-inch square or an 8 x 54-inch scarf, and a starter kit. Seven spots are available, and those interested must register by May 6.
Morgan is a Mountain Area artist known both for her beautifully painted silk scarves as well as her whimsical ceramic jars and sculptures. She finds inspiration in nature and animals, and in her travels far and wide.
Morgan has a masters degree in Fine Art and has taught high school and college art classes for many years in San Diego and at Fresno City College.
Details: To register, contact Morgan at amypmorgan2@yahoo.com or Gallery 5, (559) 683-5551. Gallery 5 is located in Oakhurst’s Gallery Row at 40982 Highway 41.
