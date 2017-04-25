Community News - edition of April 27

YHS band fundraiser
Oakhurst Lutheran Men’s Group will host their annual Wine/Cheese-Music-Art event 4:30-6:30 p.m., April 29, at the church. This is a fundraiser for the Yosemite High School Band program.
The event features the photographic art of area artists including Jeff Grandy and Jerry Bosworth. Music will be provided by Cliff Neufeld, with area wineries offering wine tasting.
Quilt show
Members of the Sierra Mountain Quilters Association are busy getting ready for their biennial quilt show May 20 - 21 at the Oakhurst Community Center. This year’s theme is “A Stitch in Time,” and members are in the process of creating miniature quilts depicting this theme. Attendees at the show will have an opportunity to vote on their favorites, as well as vote to determine which of the larger quilts will win awards.
Details: www.sierramountainquilters.com.
Dinner Theater
Tickets are now on sale for a family-friendly fairytale mystery dinner show, TITLE, written and directed by Heather Sconce, to be performed May 26 - 28 at 6 p.m. at Sierra Pines Church.
Join Prince John (from the Legend of Robin Hood) as he has moved to the land of Once Upon a Time, a land filled with favorite fairytale storybook characters. He is trying to leave his life of evil behind him and pursue his dream of becoming a real Prince and maybe finding his true love ...but things don’t go quite as he planned.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. Discounts available for tables of six or eight.
Tickets and details: Heather Sconce, (559) 760-4562.
Garden workshop
The Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value will hold an April showers bring May flowers garden workshop, 1 p.m., May 7. Learn the best annuals and perennials for the foothills, planning for four season bloom, when to plant for most bloom, and tips for beginners.
Participants will receive a 20% coupon good for any plants.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
Bridalveil Fall project
Yosemite National Park will welcome public comments on the Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project Environmental Assessment from April 26 - May 26.
The purpose of the project is to improve visitor services, accessibility, protect natural and cultural resources, reduce crowding, improve safety and conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians, and improve interpretation.
Park officials welcome public comments, not limited to ideas, concerns, and potential issues to consider as the project begins. The preferred method is by visiting parkplanning.nps.gov/bridalveil, or by mailing comments to Superintendent, Yosemite National Park, Attn: Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project, P.O. Box 577, Yosemite, CA, 95389.
Zen 101
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a public event, Zen 101: Learn to Meditate, 6-7:30 p.m., May 3, at the Bodhi Oak Zen Center (40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-1, Oakhurst). Refreshments will be served, and donations are gratefully accepted, but not required.
Details: mamacneil@sti.net, or (559) 642-7470.
Cleanup
About $140,289 will be issued to the Coarsegold Resource Conservation District to clean up property used by illegal marijuana growers and other agricultural uses in the Sierra National Forest and some private property.
The funds will come from the California Department of Resource Recycling and Recovery who received nearly $437,000 to clean up 48 illegal dump sites in California. About half of the funds will go to cleaning up marijuana growing sites.
Host families sought
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is looking for local families to host high school boys and girls between the ages of 15-18 from a variety of countries including Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, to name a few.
ASSE students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.
The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
Details: ASSE Western Regional Office, 1-800-733-2773, www.host.asse.com.
Correction
A story in the April 20 Sierra Star about high school golfers Claire Oetinger and Connor Wallace each getting a hole-in-one in the same tournament, had their four day scores reversed. The scores for Wallace were 84, 74, 72, and 75, and Oetinger’s scores were 84, 87, 79, and 89.
Comments