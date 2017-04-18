Community News - edition of April 20

Sierra Tel hit by hacking attempt
Long lines formed outside the Sierra Tel offices in Oakhurst and Mariposa last week after internet service was knocked out for residential customers across the Mountain Area.
In a statement April 11, Sierra Tel said it became aware of an “apparent malicious hacking event” that started the day before, and temporarily disabled modems - devices that enable transmission of data over phone or cable lines - in the homes of many customers.”
“We know this is very disruptive to our customers, neighbors, and friends,” the statement read. “We are doing everything we can to respond.”
It appeared that Zyxel modems, model HN-51, were affected in the hack. In a recorded call on Tuesday this week, Sierra Tel asked affected customers to bring their modems into an office to be fixed. It appeared most modems had been fixed by that time.
The company is seeking law enforcement assistance to investigate and track down any possible perpetrators. The number of affected customers wasn’t included in the statement.
Earlier that day, dozens of customers lined up outside Sierra Tel’s office in Oakhurst, holding disabled modems in hand.
Sierra Tel said in its statement that technical staff were available to reset disabled modems. Some modems were replaced and many were repaired.
Additional information can be found at www.sierratel.com, or by calling (559) 683-4611, (209) 966-3636, or 1-877-658-4611.
Ragtime Festival
The Oakhurst Ragtime Festival gets underway at 5:30 p.m. this Friday at the Oakhurst Community Center with a Soup Supper, followed at 6:30 by a Ragtime Concert. Dinner will feature three kinds of soup, roll, salad and dessert. Tickets are $20 presale and may be reserved by calling (559) 683-7860. A limited number of dinner tickets will be available at the door at $24. Concert-only tickets are $12 at the door.
Saturday afternoon’s program begins at 1:30 with an Ice Cream Social ($6) followed by a concert. All ages are welcome, and kids through high school age will be admitted free with adults. The Saturday evening program begins at 5:30 with a Homemade Lasagna Dinner & Concert. Tickets for Saturday evening are the same prices as Friday.
The Ragtime Festival concludes on Sunday afternoon, 1- 3 p.m., at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church (address), with refreshments following.
Shaw Family Band
The Shaw Family Band of Oakhurst will give a free concert at 7 p.m., May 12, at Ambassador Church, 4589 North Marty Ave., Fresno, to celebrate the release of their first CD, “One Day.”
Details: (559) 676-6551.
