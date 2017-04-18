Wood carvers heading to Oakhurst

The 10th Annual Oakhurst Woodcarvers Rendezvous bringing wood carvers from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Texas, and parts in between, will be in Oakhurst, April 24-29 at the Oakhurst Community Center.
“The public is invited to watch the carvers during the week and see how they create such amazing works of art,” said Larry Smith, event chairman. “This special week of carving is guaranteed to be fun for the whole family and we would like to extend a special invitation for everyone to come and join us. We’ll be doing carving all week long along with instructions on different kinds of carving,”
Smith said the main purpose of the event is to get a bunch of woodcarvers together to have a good time carving.
Artists from Texas, Washington and California will hold beginning to advanced carving classes all week long. The type of classes are automata, bark carving, Basic carving techniques, beaded bowls and rope baskets, beading, caricature and flat plane carving and chip carving.
Additional classes will be held on cypress knee carving Santa’s, wooden flutes, gourds, knife blade covers, woodblock printing, beginning gun stock carving, love spoon carving, pine needle baskets, pyrography (wood burning pictures in wood) and relief carving (carving picture in wood),
Mosaic stepping stones, woodturning, carving wolf bust, spirit faces on walking sticks, yatting, crocheting and knitting demonstrations will also take place during the week..
Registration for those interested in taking the series of classes is $115 for a single person, $170 per couple from the same household for the entire week. The price includes three meals, commemorative T-shirt, as well as the classes, demonstrations, and seminars. Those taking classes will need to bring their own knives, tools and equipment.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, there will be a craft show and sell as well as a 1 p.m. pine wood derby race. Anyone in the community who has a pine wood car is encouraged to bring their car for the event. Also on that day, there will be free soap carving for children.
The Central Sierra Woodcarvers meet every Thursday from 12:30 - 3 p.m., at the Sierra Senior Center in Oakhurst, and the fourth Monday of the month at 7 - 9 p.m. at the Oakhurst Library..
Details: Larry Smith, Central Sierra Woodcarvers, (559) 906-4198 or email woodtat@icloud.com.
