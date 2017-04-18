Goddess in the Garden Festival April 29-30

The third annual Goddess in the Garden (GIG) Festival, being held at the Coarsegold Historic Village on April 29 and April 30, is a family event where attendees can explore creativity, beauty, and wellness within a community of artisans and health and spiritual practitioners.
More than 40 artisans will be selling handcrafted and one-of-a-kind art and jewelry, organic soaps and lotions and clothing.
“This is not a craft fair ... its a family event that will highlight the experience of conscious community and celebrate coming together to share a common understanding of what we can create as a global community,” said D’Elle Milton, president of One Tribe Global, the nonprofit association sponsoring the event.
Let your essence be captured by a photographer, perhaps in a costume borrowed or bought or worn from home. Plants and herbs for your spring garden will be available.
Local practitioners are providing services focused on well-being such as massage, energy work, Reiki, and sound healing, and the popular tarot and other readings will again be offered.
While the overall intention remains to bring greater balance, healing, and alignment to the body, mind, and spirit, there will also be a lively and whimsical focus on children’s activities and fun for the whole family.
Several wholesome, organic food and beverage vendors from the Mountain Area, along with a variety of entertainment, music, and dancing, will be on hand throughout the weekend. Aerialist Alejandra Arguella of San Francisco will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days of the festival.
“She is the reason that our theme this year is ‘Goddess takes Flight,’” Milton said. “She will be performing 35 feet in the air and it is like watching an aerial ballet.”
Artist Mandy Brasa will be painting the festival both days, and photographer Carrie Jenkins will be offering fantasy photos with costumes.
Teena Hagerman dancers will be performing throughout the weekend.
“People are asked to get in the spirit of the event and feel free to dress in gypsy, bohemian or renaissance clothing,” Milton said.
About One Tribe Global
“In 2014, two friends and I were discussing ways to bring a sense of greater connection to our community,” Milton explains. “The idea of ‘One Tribe Global’ was born of a desire to create opportunities to explore, support, and enhance our lives together in meaningful and joyous ways.”
One Tribe Global, a nonprofit association, has a mission to facilitate connection and transformation by sponsoring community events to bring people together through creative expression, exploration of our roots, and the development of a vision for our future.
This past year, One Tribe Global (OTG) sponsored two events geared toward building a presence in the community: The Goddess in the Garden Festival, a celebration of creativity and healing/balance, and the Come-Full-Circle Pi event which encouraged people to celebrate their heritage and to see the world from a more global perspective.
In addition to this year’s Goddess in the Garden, OTG will offer workshops centered on empowering intellectual and spiritual pursuits. Topics being explored for Summer 2017 include permaculture, sustainable living, herbs - their cultivation and uses - relearning lost skills such as preserving foods, and seed sharing.
“One of our goals is to become identified as a group that sponsors and produces events and opportunities that are powerful, life-enhancing, and create a greater sense of connection to our global family,” Milton said.
New members are welcome to join One Tribe Global.
Details: D’Elle Milton (559) 683-4837, Julie Elstner, (559) 676-7877, www.onetribeglobal.org.
