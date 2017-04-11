Egg-cellent Easter

An Easter Egg Hunt and other fun activities will be held 8 a.m. - noon this Saturday at Oakhurst Community Park.
The Easter Egg Hunt, started in the early 90s by Nancy LaBelle, became a favorite tradition in the community for 20 years. Consuelo Mercier, retired Yosemite High tutor and adviser to the Interact Club, coordinated the event with the help of Interact students for 17 years. The last one was held in 2010, about the time she retired from YHS.
It was Brandon and Jessica Steele, owners of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, that decided to renew the tradition.
“Being fairly new to the area, we have heard many times how great the Easter Egg Hunt was and how people missed it,” said Jessica Steele. “When Bobbie Evans and I ran the idea of starting the tradition again to the Oakhurst Park Committee, they thought it would be great and offered to support the event with some funds from the Elegant Auction to cover expenses. We are all excited and looking forward to Saturday.”
“I think it’s wonderful the event is coming back for children in the Mountain Area,” Mercier said. “I remember the last year I did it, parents of small children told me they remembered doing the hunt when they were little.”
The event starts with a pancake breakfast ($6 per person), 8 - 10 a.m. by the Oakhurst Kiwanis Club. The club will prepare a hot dog lunch including chips and a soda ($6 per person) 10 a.m. - noon.
There will be four age groups and four starting times for the Easter egg hunt: 2 years old and under (9:30 a.m.), 3-5 (9:45 a.m.), 6-8 (10 a.m.), and 9-12 (10:15 a.m.).
Children will race to collect a total of 5,000 candy-filled plastic eggs during the four hunts. There will be one special golden egg in each age group. Children need to bring their own baskets for the hunt.
There will be a Wild Child Adventures Bubble and Balloon Show at the Branches Storytime Tent from 9 - 10:30 a.m. and Reptile Ron will give a presentation at 10:30.
There will be other vendor booths, a raffle, photos with the Easter Bunny, and a karate demonstration.
Yosemite High cheerleaders will do face painting, and members of the YHS football team will sell cotton candy and will have a football-toss game. Grocery Outlet will provide spin-the-wheel coloring, and a hop scotch game will be provided by Yosemite Urban Box Fitness.
Other booths at the event include Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Museum of the Sierra, and First 5.
Raffle tickets will be sold for seven prizes including a $25 gift card for Branches Books, $50 gift basket from Gift Works (donated by Yosemite Mortgage), $40 “Movie Night” gift basket (Sierra Jeep Tours), $50 Grocery Outlet gift card, round of golf for four at River Creek Golf Course, child’s Easter basket from Walt Bannon Drilling, and a gift basket from Steve’s Pet Store.
Jessica Stelle and Bobbie Evans, co-owner of Walt Bannon Drilling with her husband Chris, are co-chairs of the event with help from committee members Mikaelle Trayer, Kristina Tracy, Jennifer Michel, Anne Driscoll and Kristin Bateman.
Details: Bobbie Evans, (559) 683-5670.
