Community News - edition of April 13

Easter egg hunt
An Easter egg hunt will take place at 5 p.m., April 15, at the Oakhurst Elks Lodge, following an Easter dinner at the lodge, $12 with reservations and $14 without.
RSVP: (559) 683-2717.
Wine and Art class
The Oakhurst Elks Lodge will offer a Wine and Art Class by Sharon Bortugno on April 29. Class size limited to 20, with $45 including glass of wine or beer, finger food, all art supplies, and an art lesson.
Reservations: (559) 683-2717.
Grand jury workshop
The Oakhurst Branch Library will host an informative workshop on what makes California Grand Juries unique, 10:30 - noon, April 29, in the Community Room of the Oakhurst Branch Library.
The morning’s agenda will include a history of the Grand Jury, the difference between the Grand Jury and Petit Jury, and the duties of jurors and publication of reports. Members of the current members of the Grand Jury have been invited to speak. This free presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Details: Oakhurst Library, (559) 683-4838, or oakhurstfobl.com.
High Odyssey
Phil Bartholomew will share his father’s (Orland) 1928 300-mile trek in mid winter from Yosemite to Mount Whitney, 7 p.m., April 19, in the music room of the North Fork Elementary School. A short annual Sierra Vista Scenic Byway business meeting will precede the presentation.
Free admission and free refreshments.
School registrations
Glacier High School Charter in Oakhust is currently registering students for the 2017-18 school year. The school serves high school students, and offers a blend of independent and classroom learning, as well as a Personalized Learning program.
Details: wscsfamily.org, or (559) 642-1422.
Mountain Home School Charter, a public school, is also taking registrations for the 2017-18 school year for students kindergarten through eighth. The school offers a blend of independent and classroom learning, and those interested in homeschooling are encouraged to call (559) 642-1422. A new parent orientation meeting will be held 6:30 p.m., May 25, and at 10 a.m., May 26, at the school located at 41267 Highway 41 in Oakhurst.
Free pizza
Free pizza will be offered at the next Keep Our Mountains Beautiful meeting, 6:30 p.m., April 20, at Round Table Pizza. All KOMB members, supporters, contributors and volunteers (past, present and future) will be treated to free pizza and non-alcoholic beverages. The next roadside litter cleanup is scheduled for May 13.
RSVP to komb4emc@gmail.com.
Art demo
Yosemite Western Artists will meet April 15 at the Gertrude Schoolhouse in Ahwahnee. Art demonstration will be by mixed media artist Myrna Axt, who uses imagination to create extraordinary artworks. General meeting at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck and the presentation, and ending about 1:45 p.m.. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Details: Sandee Scott, (559) 760-1058.
Air Curtain Burner
The Air Curtain Burner, which helps residents dispose of unwanted brush, tree limbs, stumps and logs for free, will suspend acceptance of material on April 29. The burner is located near the North Fork Mill off Hancock Way near Madera County Fire Station #11.
This service is available to the public and contractors 9 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Blood Drive battle
The 16th Annual North Valley Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., May 2, in the Old Mill Village Shopping Center in Oakhurst. Donors are encouraged to make a donation in support of their favorite group such as CHP, Cal Fire, the Sheriff’s Office, or others. They will receive a commemorative T-shirt and donor reward coupons for their donation.
Details: Darla Silvera at the Central California Blood Center, (559) 288-6319.
Flea market
The Mountain Community Women will hold a flea market, craft fair and plant sale with food court 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., May 13, at the Oakhurst Community Center. All proceeds benefit the community center.
Details: mountaincommunitywomen.com, or Karen Bussberg, (559) 658-6192.
Special gallery event
The Greater North Fork Art Gallery will host a world-renowned fine art sculptor, Marvin Armstrong, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., May 6. His works will be on display along with the fine art photography and water color of three notable area artists. Refreshments provided by the North Fork Women’s Club.
Art exhibit
Works by Faith Rumm, Trowzers Akimbo and Jack Lantz - “Three Peas in a Pod” - are on display at Gallery 5 through April 16. The exhibit presents paintings inspired by Yosemite, The Sierra Nevada, and the John Muir Trail.
Gallery 5 is located at 40982 Highway 41 in Oakhurst; (559) 683-5551.
Free entrance
Yosemite National Park will waive park entrance fees on the weekends of National Park Week, April 15-16 and April 22-23. Fees being waived for the weekends of National Park Week include the park entrance only. All other fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park are not waived.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a collectible book sale, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 22. All proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (559) 683-4838.
Tea Party meeting
Malcolm McGough from the California Trump Campaign will speak at the next Tea Party Action Meeting, 6:30 p.m., April 18, at Yosemite Gateway Restaurant in Oakhurst.
McGough will speak on America’s Godly Heritage and its role in the world. He was heavily involved in the Trump campaign in various roles, and worked side-by-side with Tim Clark during the general election phase of the campaign.
Oakhurst Democratic Club
The next monthly meeting of the Oakhurst Democratic Club will be held on Saturday, May 6, at Denny’s on Highway 41 with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., and program beginning an hour later.
The featured speaker is Katherine Pantangco of the ACLU of Northern California presenting Your American Civil Liberties Union in the Age of Trump.
Movie night
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a Zen Movie Night 7 p.m., April 21, at the Zen center (40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-l, in Oakhurst). Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, Spring, a Korean film with English subtitles, will be shown. Refreshments served. Suggested donation: $10.
Details: (559) 642-7470, or mamacneil@sti.net.
Goddess in the Garden
The third annual Goddess in the Garden (GIG) Festival, being held at the Coarsegold Historic Village on April 29 and April 30, is a family event where attendees can explore creativity, beauty, and wellness within a community of artisans and health and spiritual practitioners. More than 40 artisans will be selling handcrafted and one-of-a-kind art and jewelry, organic soaps and lotions and clothing.
Several wholesome, organic food and beverage vendors, along with a variety of entertainment, music and dancing will be on hand throughout the weekend. Aerialist Alejandra Arguella will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p .m., on both days. Artist Manda Brasa will be painting the festival, photographer Carrie Jenkins will offer fantasy photos with costumes, and Teena Hagerman dancers will perform.
Details: D’Elle Milton (559) 683-4837, Julie Elstner, (559) 676-7877, or onetribeglobal.org.
PG&E summer interns
PG&E, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, will host 15-18 interns for 20 hours a week for six weeks. The club will be the employer, with PG&E donating the funding for the internships, making minimal risk to host employers.
Details: (559) 683-4494.
Day of Prayer
National Day of Prayer will take place 9-10:30 a.m., May 4, at Yosemite Lakes Community Church in Coarsegold, which will be open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. that day for prayer. The event is led by pastors and leaders from area churches and the community. A continental breakfast will be offered.
Details: nationaldayofprayer.org.
Wine and cheese
A “Wine and Cheese in the Garden” event, to benefit Chawanakee Children’s Educational Foundation, will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the North Fork Elementary School Garden.
Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children, available at the Gnarly Carrot, North Fork Elementary, Spring Valley, and Minarets High School.
Details: Roz Thrapp, (559) 841-6229.
