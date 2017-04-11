Ragtime Festival April 21-23

The Oakhurst Ragtime Association, under the leadership of Marty Pupka, is proud to present the Third Annual Oakhurst Ragtime Festival – a weekend of rousing music by some noteworthy pianists.
Back again after a two-year mission in South America is Will Perkins, a favorite performer from the Fresno Flats Ragtime Festival who currently resides in Idaho. Also returning is San Franciscan Larisa Migachyov, whose highlights last year included a performance at Carnegie Hall.
Jack and Chris Bradshaw hail from Gilroy and will be on hand to play some toe-tapping duos and solos. John Reed-Torres comes from Los Angeles to round out the program with both traditional ragtime and some of his own inspired compositions.
Joining the ragtime pianists will be Steve and Robyn Drivon on drums and tuba and Julia Riley on flute, all from the Sacramento area. Steve also promises to sing a few hilarious ragtime-era tunes. Joining up in various combinations, the performers will play ragtime tunes ranging in styles from the refined Victorian parlors to the most raucous of barrooms. Solos, duos (on one or two pianos) and various combinations of players with other instruments are on the bill.
The dates are April 21-23, and the location for Friday and Saturday is the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B. Sunday’s Finale Concert will be the last chance to hear all the players, and will be held at Oakhurst Lutheran Church, Road 426 and Black Road.
Friday night’s program begins at 5:30 p.m. with a hearty soup supper followed by a concert from 6:30-9 p.m. Presale prices are $20 for supper and concert, or $24 at the door. Concert only tickets may be purchased at the door for $12.
Saturday afternoon features an ice cream social ($6 at the door), beginning at 1:30 p.m. with a pre-show performance featuring 15-year-old Anthony Sarginson from Clovis. The afternoon concert will be from 2-4:30 p.m. and is billed as a family concert – everyone is welcome from young ones through grandparents. Kids will be admitted free with adults.
The Saturday evening program begins at 5:30 p.m. with a homemade lasagna dinner followed by a concert from 6:30-9 p.m. ($20 presale or $24 at the door) or concert only - $12 at the door.
The Finale Concert (by donation) will be held on Sunday, April 23, 1-3 p.m. at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church. Refreshments will be served following the concert.
For tickets or reservations, call (559) 683-7860. Tickets are also available at Dorsey’s Hallmark, Oakhurst Giftworks, and Coarsegold Mountain Feed. More information may be found on Facebook – Oakhurst Ragtime Festival.
Oakhurst Ragtime Association
Comments