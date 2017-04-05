Community News - week of April 6

3:24 We won't take part in immigration roundups, Tulare County sheriff says Pause

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

5:06 2017 Principal's Lip Sync: Central High School

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'