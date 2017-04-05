Community News - week of April 6

Relay for Life has new location
This year’s Eastern Madera County Relay for Life, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, will be held 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. on May 20 at Oak Creek Intermediate School.
Organizers are seeking sponsors, fundraising teams, volunteers and cancer survivors.
Details: Linda Maddos, (559) 760-2614, Curt Kuball (559) 466-7624, www.relayforlife.org/easternmaderacountyca.
Shred Days
Ladies of the Lakes Women’s Club will host a free Shred Day, 9-11 a.m., May 20, in the YLP Clubhouse parking lot. Make sure to remove any file folders and binders as these items can’t be shredded in the mobile truck. Donations will be accepted for the club’s scholarship fund which benefits qualified high school seniors residing in Yosemite Lakes Park.
Another shred event, sponsored by Central Valley Community Bank, will be held 9 a.m. to noon, April 11, at the bank located at 40004 Highway 41, Suite 101, in Oakhurst.
Book drive
Oak Creek Intermediate will run a community service project to collect books (toddler through 13 years of age), April 18 - May 5. These books will be donated to Madera County Social Services Child Welfare, which will be shared between the Oakhurst and Madera offices.
Members of the community can drop books off at the school office or at Branches Books. Books can also be purchased at Branches, and can be left at the shop for pickup.
Details: Sarah Johnson 642-1570 ext. 2402.
Veggie workshop
Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value will present a “Get Ready for Veggies” workshop, 1 p.m., April 9. Learn easy vegetable gardening for the foothills, building deer fences, container vegetable growing, straw bale gardening tips, and preparing your garden area. Participants will receive a 20% coupon good for any plants.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
CASA sessions
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Fresno & Madera counties will hold informational sessions for individuals interested in learning about becoming a CASA volunteer. The sessions will be held 9-10 a.m., April 15, and 6-7 p.m., April 19, in the Galloway Room of the Madera County Library (121 N. ‘G’ Street).
To sign up or for details: Meghan, (559) 244-6485 or casa@casafresno.org.
Zen 101
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host Zen 101: Learn to Meditate, 6-7:30 p.m., April 12, at Bodhi Oak Zen Center (40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-1, Oakhurst). Refreshments will be served and donations are accepted, but not required.
Details: (559) 642-7470, or mamacneil@sti.net.
Audubon
Yosemite Area Audubon is sponsoring a free field trip to the lower portion of White Rock Road, 7:45 a.m., April 8. Participants can meet at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds to carpool. The public is welcome. Bring binoculars, field guides, lunch and a beverage.
Details: (209) 742-5579 or lenmckenzie@yahoo.com.
At the library
The Oakhurst Branch Library holds the following each week: 3-5 p.m., Mondays, Writing in the Library; 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays, KamanawannaplayaUkuleleClub; and 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Thursdays, preschool Story Hour.
Details: Oakhurst Library, (559) 683-4838, or oakhurstfobl.com.
Kick-off dinner
The North Fork Boosters will hold a Mid-Sierra Loggers Jamboree kickoff dinner/dance, 5:30 p.m., April 8, at North Fork Town Hall. The queen, little logger and little princess contestants will be introduced. Cost for the tri-tip dinner with all the trimmings is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Dance only is $5 per person.
Details: (559) 676-7766.
Tri-tip BBQ
The North Fork Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a tri-tip barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 22, at the North Fork School. All proceeds go towards supporting the fire station and supplying the needs of area firefighters. Tickets: $10 at the door, $8 presale and seniors, and $5 for children under 10.
Prize donations are needed for the drawing and silent auctions. To arrange for pickup of your donation, (559) 877-4458, or madmom@netptc.net. You can also send donations to the North Fork Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, P.O. Box 356, North Fork, 93643.
