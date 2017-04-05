Beatle Mania

It’s time for some serious bidding as nearly 200 silent and live auction items will be up for grabs during the 32nd Elegant Auction, with a “Beatles” theme, Saturday at Tenaya Lodge to benefit the Oakhurst Community Park.
Since day one, the park has not received any county or state funding, with the auction serving as the sole funding source for all maintenance, equipment and improvements.
“This is the big annual event that has kept our community park open for all these years, and we are looking forward to the community to once again support the Elegant Auction,” said Andrew Pence, chairman of the Oakhurst Community Park Committee. “The park continues to be a vital part of our community for all ages to enjoy.”
Pence said the auction committee is excited to be providing extraordinary entertainment by The Beetles, Fresno’s Fab Faux this year for dancing into the night to timeless Beatles songs, following the silent and live auctions.
Pence said the Oakhurst Community Park was a vision that became a reality solely through the generous contributions of residents and businesses in and out of the Mountain Area communities.
“Over the past 31 years, the Elegant Auction has raised more than $1 million of dollars to keep our community park alive, and we have some exciting improvements planed for the park with with funding from this year’s event,” Pence said. “Our first goal is to completely overhaul the antiquated electricity system in the park, to better support our community’s event needs. There will be a new electrical panel added and more power provided throughout the property. This is estimated to cost upwards of $100,000 and is the first step in adding other exciting features to the park in the future.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the silent auction, gourmet buffet, complimentary champagne and dessert bar.
The highlight of the evening is the fast-paced live auction that starts at 8 p.m. with 32 items. Christy Smith is chair of the live auction that will feature a number of unique and one-of-a-kind items such as a NASCAR experience and a three minute, 20 second shopping spree at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.
“Our auction team is working hard to make your experience fun and entertaining from the moment you walk through our ‘Groovy Bus’ into the Tenaya ballroom,” Smith said. “We are constantly looking for new and unique experiences to bring to our event and this year we are really excited about what we have planned.”
Jeff and Shiela Boyd (Body’s by Boyd) donated the NASCAR package, perfect for that NASCAR-crazy fan or thrill seeker. It includes training and instruc tions, a driver’s meeting and eight minutes behind the wheel of a real NASCAR race car on one of the nation’s 14 premier speedways such as Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Phoenix International Raceway, or Talladega Super Speedway in Alabama.
“There’s no lead car to follow,” said Jeff Boyd. “The winning bid on this package will be driving by themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Another live auction item expected to draw plenty of bidders is the shopping spree at Oakhurst’s Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, donated by owners Brandon and Jessica Steele. As a bonus, if the lucky winner can guess the dollar amount of groceries in the cart within $3.20, the market will add a $32 gift card, all in honor of the 32nd Elegant Auction.
Other live auction items and the donor include:
☆ Elegant three-course dinner for four at Erna’s Elderberry House
☆ Seven days in Cabo San Lucas for up to four at Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, donated by Andrew and Kelley Nelson, owners of Coarsegold Tax Service
☆ A digital electric smoker, an Omaha Steaks gift certificate and two 24 packs of craft beer, donated by Realty Concepts
☆ Lounge hammock with umbrella, table and bar, with libations and Beatles accessories, donated by United Security Bank
☆ Seven nights in Kailua, Kona, Hawaii in an ocean-front private home with minivan for traveling around the island (airfare not included), donated by Rick and Teri Gambril
☆ A “Tickets on the Town” package providing tickets to 10 popular fundraising events in the Mountain Area throughout the year
☆ Tenaya Lodge Family Tree Lighting Package includes overnight accommodations on Nov. 25 for four, a table at the annual family Gingerbread Home Decorating Contest, dinner in the Sierra Dining Room, and a breakfast buffet on Nov. 26
☆ Chainsaw, weedeater, safety helmet, gas can and fuel from SmithWORK rental and repair
☆ One-half page full color ad in the Sierra Star
☆ 90 seconds for you and a friend during “Dash for Cash,” donated by Yosemite Bank
Tammy VanRossen and Tammi Michel are co-chairs of the silent auction.
“We have some exciting items in this year’s silent auction including Beatles-themed products,” Michel said. “Our Silent Auction will feature some newcomers including the soon to be open Oakhurst Spirits Distillery and Ally Benbrook’s Art Gallery, an entire table dedicated to the town of Coarsegold and its artisans, including lunch for four at the newly-opened Wild Fig Kitchen Café (previous owners of the Firefall Café in Oakhurst), two tickets to a ‘Taste of Yosemite’ culinary event at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, and a two-night stay at The Pines Resort.”
Restaurants will be well represented with dining gift certificates, along with recreation adventures, auto and beauty services, and quality art such as Mexican pottery donated by Kraft & Lee Insurance. There will also be a $25 gift card and box of candy from Reimer’s Candies, a golf bag and round of golf for four, donated by River Creek Golf Course, a $100 gift certificate from Bloodline Tattoo, a pet crate, donated by Steve’s Pet Shop and plenty of original artwork.
“Now with all the water expected this spring from the melting snow, we are welcoming back Zephyr Whitewater Expeditions who has donated a half day of rafting,” VanRossen said.
“The support from our area businesses has once again been amazing, as it always is for this event,” Michel said.
Beatles love package
Something new this year is the Las Vegas Beatles Love raffle package, valued at $1,000, that includes a $250 voucher for air fare, a $300 gift card for the Mirage Hotel & Casino, two tickets to Cirque Du Soleil’s Beatles LOVE show at the Mirage and Beatles themed products.
Raffle tickets ($50 for one or $100 for three) will be sold at the event for the chance to win the Beatles package and a hand-numbered, limited edition Ringo Starr sport shirt (valued at $500).
Details: Andrew Pence, (559) 908-5281, www.oakhurstcommunitypark.com.” Buy tickets at www.facebook.com/ElegantAuction.
Comments