Children will hunt for 5,000 Easter Eggs

An Easter Egg Hunt and other fun activities will be held 8 a.m. - noon, April 15 at Oakhurst Community Park.
There will be four age groups and four starting times for the Easter egg hunt: 0-2 (9:30 a.m.), 3-5 (9:45 a.m.), 6-8 (10 a.m.), and 9-12 (10:15 a.m.).
Children will race to collect a total of 5,000 candy-filled plastic eggs during the four age-group hunts. There will be one special golden egg in each age group. Children need to bring their own baskets for the hunt.
In addition to the hunt, Branches Books will hold story-time and Reptile Ron at 10:30 a.m., and there will be vendors booths, a raffle, photos with the Easter Bunny, and a karate demonstration.
The Yosemite High cheerleaders will do face painting, and members of the YHS football team will sell cotton candy and will have a football-toss game. Also, Grocery Outlet will provide spin-the-wheel coloring, and a hop scotch game will be provided by Yosemite Urban Box Fitness.
Other booths at the event include Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Museum of the Sierra, and First 5.
Raffle tickets will be sold for seven prizes including a $25 gift card for Branches Books, $50 gift basket from Gift Works (donated by Yosemite Mortgage), $40 “Movie Night” gift basket (Sierra Jeep Tours), $50 Grocery Outlet gift card, round of golf for four at River Creek Golf Course, child’s Easter basket from Walt Bannon Drilling, and a gift basket from Steve’s Pet Store.
The event starts with a pancake breakfast ($6 per person), 8 - 10 a.m. by the Oakhurst Kiwanis Club. The club will prepare a hot dog lunch including chips and a soda ($6 per person) 10 a.m. - noon.
The event is being sponsored by the Oakhurst Park Committee and funds from the Elegant Auction will assist in funding the event.
Details: Bobbie Evans, (559) 683-5670.
Staff Report
