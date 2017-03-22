Community News - week of March 23

Rib Fest sponsors needed
The Community Center Board of Directors is seeking sponsors for its one fundraiser, the Annual Rib Fest, which will be held June 24.
The center has an annual budget of about $74,000, and is funded by rentals of the facility, funds raised by support auxiliary, and by money raised at the Rib Fest, which also go towards improvements and buildings repairs.
There are diamond level sponsorships available ($2,500), platinum ($2,000), gold ($1,000), silver ($500), and bronze $300).
Sponsorships or donations can be sent to the Oakhurst Community Center, P.O. Box 251, Oakhurst, 93644.
Public workshop on roundabout
Staff from the Madera County Public Works Department and District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler will be available during a public workshop from 6-7 p.m. March 30 to discuss the design of a roundabout at the intersection of Road 274 and Road 225 in North Fork. The meeting will be held at the North Fork Rancheria Community Center, 56900 Kunugib Way, North Fork.
The project will convert the current 4-leg, 3-way stop sign controlled intersection into a roundabout. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions.
Public input sought on grant program
The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) is seeking public input on updated grant guidelines for the Conservancy’s Proposition 1 grant program.
The SNC is proposing that the second grant round will continue to focus on forest health projects, including projects to reduce the risk of large, damaging wildfires. These types of projects are specifically called out in Proposition 1 and the California Water Action Plan, in recognition of the critical role watersheds play in California’s water future.
A series of three public workshops will be held in early April 2017 to gather public comment and familiarize potential grantees with the application process. Dates and locations of these workshops to be announced soon.
Interested parties can submit comments via email to grants.SNC@sierranevada.ca.gov or by mail to Sierra Nevada Conservancy, Attn: Grants Administration, 11521 Blocker Drive, Suite 205, Auburn, CA 95603.
Oakhurst Democratic Club
The Oakhurst Democratic Club will present an April Fools Day special, “Won’t get Fooled Again,” an uncensored open discussion in which speakers can speak on any topic. All political affiliations welcome.
Breakfast served at 8:30 a.m., with the presentation beginning at 9:30, at Denny’s in Oakhurst.
Interim superintendent
Chip Jenkins, with the National Park Service since 1985, began serving as the new interim superintendent of Yosemite National Park on March 20. Jenkins replaces former superintendent Don Neubacher, who left his position last year following allegations of sexual harassment at YNP.
Kids Day record
This year’s Kids Day raised a record-breaking $628,611 for Valley Children’s Hospital, with more than 7,000 volunteers selling special editions of the Fresno Bee throughout the Central Valley.
This year’s fundraising goal was $625,000.
“The 30th Annual Kids Day proved to be our most successful yet and I have such enormous gratitude to everyone who came out in support of Kids Day this year,” said Todd Suntrapak, Valley Children’s president and CEO. “The milestones we reached are impressive ... the time, effort, and spirit that made this Kids Day so special are what allow us to care for the children of the Valley and give them access to care like no one else. Thank you from everyone at Valley Children’s.”
Kids Day is a partnership between Valley Children’s, The Fresno Bee, and ABC30.
Casino job fair
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is holding a job fair from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday, March 27. The casino is looking to fill over 40 positions, and will have on-the-spot interviews throughout the event. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume.
Correction
In the preschool and kindergarten registrations story in last week’s Sierra Star as to the date of registration for Raymond Knowles Elementary. In the article, it said registrations would be held April 4, however the correct date is May 4. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
