Community Baby Shower April 1

The 6th Annual Community Baby Shower, which provides free diapers, wipes, toys, and clothing for families will be held 9 a.m - noon, Saturday, April 1, at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church.
Informational tables offering resources include MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), Sierra Vista, Yosemite Lakes Community Church, Sierra Pines, First 5, Head Start, and Helping Hands. WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and lactation consultants will provide services to new or expectant moms. Classical Conversations will provide tips on home school resources.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office will offer car seat checks and installations, and because car seats are the first item to go, the sheriff’s office plans on bringing several more for those moms in need who don’t arrive early enough to snag one.
“This is an important event because there are so many valuable resources in our community that many don’t know about,” explained Julie Montang, this year’s coordinator and MOPS leader in Coarsegold. “When I moved here two years ago, I didn’t even know we had a First 5 in Oakhurst until I volunteered at the community baby shower. Personal relationships are formed and it’s a chance for moms to make connections with other moms, to share knowledge and experiences.”
During the first five years the community baby shower was held, items were stored and organized in the garage of Joy Judd, the previous event coordinator. This year, Mountainside Mini Storage in Coarsegold has offered units at no charge.
“They have been a huge blessing for us,” Montang continued. “Right now we have five storage units there. The storage staff even surprised me with one unit completely filled with bassinets, toys, cribs and boxes of clothing.”
“We needed to do something with items that had been left here, and these girls needed them,” storage manager Mike Ritchie said. “Plus, it’s for a good cause and we believe in helping out our area organizations.”
The purpose of the Community Baby Shower is for moms to leave feeling supported, loved and pampered, and to connect with other moms and available resources for infants and preschoolers.
This year, the morning also holds a special little surprise for fathers who attend with their partners. To find out what that is, dads will have to show up on Saturday.
About 150 families attended last year’s event, and Montang expects that number to double this year.
The church is located at 39696 Highway 41 in Oakhurst.
Details: jpurma@yahoo.com.
Comments