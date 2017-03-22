Improv show at YHS on March 30 & 31

Yosemite High School senior Sabrina King fell in love with acting as a freshman, so it is befitting she would direct Mission Improvable II for her Senior Project.
“Being in theater has taught me to speak confidently in front of audiences, how to think quickly, and to learn that being yourself is ok,” King said. “Although we do put on characters on stage, behind the scenes the Advanced Theatre class becomes a family and we appreciate each other for who we are, and I find that truly helpful to have on stage to find confidence in myself and the character I am portraying.”
YHS drama teacher Lars Thorson said that King participated last year in Ethan Solomon’s Senior Project, Mission Improvable, and kind of had an epiphany.
“She had always done well in class and in shows, but in Ethan’s show last year, she truly stood out,” Thorson said. “She was very free and fearless and received a huge number of laughs from the audience.”
Because of her success in the improv show last year, and her desire to give back to the theater arts department, King has chosen to do a new improv show, Mission Improvable II at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31 in the YHS theater. Tickets cost $5 per person. The show will feature 24 students performing improvisation, skits, digital shorts and plenty of laughs.
“We practice by simply playing various improv games and develop the skill of thinking on our feet,” King explained. “People coming to the shows can expect expect an entertaining and competitive night from the YHS Advanced Theater class, with a video short, improv games, and some interaction by voting (via loudest cheers) for what team the audience felt did the best.”
“I am very grateful that Sabrina is dedicating her senior project to my department,” Thorson said. “She has been a valuable member of my program for four years, and I will miss her once she graduates in June. She is an excellent actress and even better person. I hope people will come to the shows and the yard sale to support Sabrina and the arts at YHS.”
April 1 yard sale
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, King and other drama students will be holding a yard sale in front of Yosemite High to raise additional funds for the YHS Theater Arts Department.
There will be a large variety of items for sale. All proceeds from both of these events will benefit the arts department.
