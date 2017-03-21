Community Calendar - week of March 23

BINGO
Coarsegold Community Center Bingo: Mondays: doors open 10 a.m., first game 12 noon; Wednesday evenings doors open 5:30 p.m., first game 6:30 p.m.; 3rd Saturday of the month doors open 10 a.m., first game 12:15 p.m.; bingo and burgers on Saturday. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Senior Center Bingo: 12 noon Every Thursday and First two Saturdays; 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200.
BUSINESS NETWORKING
Women in Business - sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: Noon Second Thursday; networking with business leaders, owners and managers. Call for location and schedule, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7766, oakhurstchamber.com.
CAR CLUBS
Southern High Sierra Corvettes: 6 p.m. social hour, meeting starts at 7 p.m. Second Wednesday; southernhighsierracorvettes.com. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Nolan (559) 877-7766.
CLUBS
North Fork Women’s Club: 10 a.m. First Wednesday; scholarship funding for women. Mill Site meeting room, 57839 Road 225, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-6554.
Sierra Mountain Quilters Association: 6 p.m. First Thursday; Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: sierramountainquilters.org.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Carol George at email: edncarol@sti.net.
Oakhurst Democratic Club -: 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; March 4th speaker David Lopez and Ralph Capone of the Marine Corp League - Griswold Mountain Detachment #1121. Hector Guerra of VRPA Technologies also talking about Madera County Vote on a Public Safety Tax. Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
Coarsegold 4-H Meeting: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. second (except July and August) Thursday; refreshments available. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Pat (559) 683-5149.
DAR - Sierra Foothills Chapter “Daughters of the American Revolution.”: 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; Oakhurst Library, Community Room, Oakhurst. Details: Barbara Whitehead (559) 641-7773.
Morning MOPS “Mothers of preschooler’s”: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Second Thursday; Brunch and childcare are provided. Every mother with children 0-5 years is welcome to join for support and encouragement. Yosemite Lakes Community Church, 43840 Patrick Ave., Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-2254 ext. 201.
DANCING
Gold Dust Dancers - Square & Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing 6-7 p.m., donation $2 per week. Square dance class for beginners, 7 - 8:15 p.m. Plus dancing 8:15 - 9:30 p.m., donation $5 a week. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. golddustdancers.com. Details: (559) 692-2145 or (559) 868-3319.
ETC.
Baha’i’s of the Mountain Area: 7 p.m. Third Wednesday of the month ; discussion on topics: Elimination of Prejudice, Life after Death, Equality of Men and Women. Yosemite Bank community room, Oakhurst. Details: Don Reed (559) 683-7702 or bahai.us.
Jazzercise: 5:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday ; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Gerri (559) 641-8570.
Community Meal: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Whittenburg Hall, lower level. New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. newcommunityumc.net. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Friday Night Dinner at The Elks: cocktails 4:30 p.m. and dinner 6 p.m. Fridays; call for weekly menu choices. Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41 & Road 222, Oakhurst. Make reservations by Wednesday, children 8 and under eat free and 9 to 12 half price. Details: (559) 683-2717.
April Fools Day Master Gardeners Event: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1; Touring five outstanding gardens in the Lake Don Pedro subdivision. This is our first time our tour will be held in that part of the country. The owners of these quintessential California gardens demonstrate the tenacity and imagination of the determined plant lover. Some have transitioned to more native, drought-tolerant plant choice, others have created efficient water capture systems to catch and hold rainwater. , Mariposa. $12 in advance, $15 day of tour. Details: cemariposa.ucanr.edu or (209) 966-2417.
FOOD BANK
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
North Fork - Grace Community Church: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fourth Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Our Lady of the Sierra: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so there may not be enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Raymond Community Church: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. First Tuesday; fresh and perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Community Church - 325505 Road 600, Raymond. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Food bank operation will return to it’s normal second Tuesday in April. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
FUN & GAMES
Oakhurst Petanque Club: 9 a.m. Saturdays; oakhurstpetanque.org. Behind Oakhurst Elementary School on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Tish (559) 683-6540.
Play Bridge: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays ; United Methodist Church, Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Details: Paul (559) 658-8952.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast : 7 - 11 a.m. Last Saturday of the month ; All you can eat pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. $5. Details: Joe (559) 683-1443.
Spaghetti dinner - Knights of Columbus: 5 - 7 p.m. First Friday; April 7 we will be having Fish and Chips in lieu of Spaghetti. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $8adults, youth 18 and under $4, families $20. Details: (559) 760-7406.
GALLERIES
Tri-County Open Art Competition and Exhibition - Yosemite Western Artists 45th Annual: Wednesday April 19th noon to 4:30 p.m. Monetary awards will be given. ; Exhibit run April 19 - 30 at Gallery 5. Categories: oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, drawing, fiber, mixed media, sculpture/3D, and photography. Monetary awards for 1st place in each category and best of show. Download announcement and entry forms at yosemitewesternartists.com Gallery Row, Hwy 41, Oakhurst. Per item entry fee members $15; non-members 25.. Details: Sandee Scott (559) 760-1058.
GARDENING
Mountain Laurel Garden Club: 10 a.m. First Friday; meet at members homes, in the Mountain Area. Details: Cheryl (559) 683-4079.
Manzanita Garden Club: 10 a.m. Second Thursday; Special demos and speakers monthly Meet at members homes, Oakhurst. Details: Catana Hawkins (559) 683-0855.
MEETINGS
TOPS (take off pounds sensibly): 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Weight support group. Promise Land bldg., Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Val Stocker (559) 760-1177.
Oakhurst Elks Lodge - 2724 : 7 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Oakhurst Women’s Fellowship: Noon, First Wednesday; speakers, music, door prizes and fun. Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $11 inclusive. Details: (559) 642-4872.
Sierra Lodge - Free and Accepted Masons - 788: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; dinners - 3rd Friday of each month. 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Darren Stearns (559) 642-4513.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. Thursdays; beginners to advanced. Tools available. Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Madera Oversight Coalition General Meeting (MOC): 6 p.m. Second Monday; our goal is to inform the public and discuss county wide issues that can cost us all money ($) and encourage responsible growth. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. info@moc1.org. Details: (559) 868-4400.
North Fork Rancheria TANF Executive Board: 5 p.m. Fourth Thursday; meetings subject to change, call to confirm date and location. , North Fork. Details: Vicki Kelley (559) 877-2461.
Coarsegold Resource Conservation District: 9 a.m. Fourth Thursday; North Fork Mill site on Road 225, CDC Conference Room, North Fork. Details: (559) 642-3263.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Carol George at email: edncarol@sti.net.
Oakhurst Sewer Advisory - MD22A: 8:30 a.m. First Wednesday; discussing Oakhurst Sewer and Water issues. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5757.
Madera Regional Water Management Group: 1:30 p.m. Second Monday; discussing all water issues in Madera County. rotating locations, Oakhurst. Details: and location (559) 642-7788.
LDS - Family History Center: Training Class: February 21st at noon. Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MCW - Mountain Community Women : Social at 9:30 and meeting starts at 10 a.m. First Monday of every month ; Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: Kathy Posey (559) 641-6572 or mountaincommunitywomen.com.
Men’s Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. First Saturday; Great food, music and fellowship. Sierra Pines Church, 40855 Covey Court, Highway 49, Oakhurst. $5 donation. First timers eat free..
Mountain Bear Fan Club: 11:30 a.m. Second Monday; Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst.
Sierra Freepackers - Backcountry Horsemen of California : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; discuss work parties, trail rides, volunteer projects. See FB: Sierra Freepackers. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 658-7563.
Tea Party Action meeting Oakhurst - Coarsegold : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; centralvalleyteaparty.com. Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-4921 or matp@sti.net.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 7 - 9 p.m. Every and Fourth Mondays; New evening meetings beginners - advanced. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Annual Lincoln/Reagan Dinner: Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24; 2 speakers: Kristen Olsen - former Assembly County Supervisor and current Republican Vice Chair; Shannon Grove, former California State Assemblywoman running fr State Senate. Music by the Shaw family band. Madera Municipal Golf Course, Ave 17, Madera. $65, register online. Details: Barbara (559) 232-0566, bthomasson011@comcast.net.
CASA Information Session: 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday April 15, and 6 -7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19; Please attend to learn more about how to become an advocate for foster children. Madera County Library, 121 North G Street, Madera. Details: Meghan (559) 244-6485 casa@casafresno.org, www.casafresnomadera.org.
MUSIC
Voices of the Sierra: 2 - 4 p.m. First and Third Sundays; a chapter of the Threshold Choir that sings secular songs of comfort to those near the end of their life. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 345-5034.
Mountain Pianists: 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: Lucie Richter (559) 683-0352.
PUBLIC FORUMS
Coarsegold - Town Hall meeting with Supervisor Tom Wheeler: 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13; contact Supervisor Wheeler with any questions or visit https://goo.gl/JSBgRD. Location to be determined, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 662-6050.
SCOUTS
Boy Scout Troop - 316: 6:30 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: George Stillman (559) 642-7683.
Boy Scout Troop - 357: 7 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Scout Building, North Fork. Details: Dave Smith (559) 877-2186.
Cub Scout Troop 314: 6 p.m. Tuesdays; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) Rivergold School, Coarsegold. Details: Den Leader Tim McGrew (559) 760-3369.
Boy Scout Troop - 341: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; boys ages 11 (or 6th grade) to 17. Oak Creek Intermediate (OCI), Oakhurst. www.bsaoaktroop341.org. Details: Ben Kenison (559) 676-2335.
Royal Rangers - Outpost 242: Wednesdays; boys ages 5-18. Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Andy Clendenning (559) 683-8760.
Cub Scout Pack - 341: 6 p.m. Last Thursday; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) weekly Den locations vary, Oakhurst. Details: Larry Jeffries (559) 658-5292.
SELF-HELP GROUPS
Alanon: Tuesday 6 p.m. and Friday noon; New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Alanon: 7 p.m. Mondays; Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church, 43840 Patrick Avenue, Module #2, YLP Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:45 p.m. dinner and 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesdays; find freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. North Fork Christian Center, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-4251.
Alcoholics Anonymous : meetings in all mountain areas daily ; , Oakhurst. Details: visit: oakhurstaa.org, (559) 683-1662.
Narcotics Anonymous : 7 p.m. Fridays; Grace Community Church, 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Details: Maureen Schulte (559)877-4858.
SENIOR PROGRAMS
Coarsegold - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, Coarsegold. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jeri (559) 683-7953.
North Fork - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, North Fork. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jamie Flippen (559) 877-2346.
Oakhurst - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Brendan Drew (559) 683-3811.
Caregiver Respite Group: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; take a break while your (Alzheimer’s/dementia/elderly/disabled) family member enjoys a structured day of activities, socialization and personal care. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $15 includes lunch. Details: Jennie (559) 658-8227 or Barbara (559) 683-6474.
SERVICE CLUBS
Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis: Noon Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Vicki Burkhalter (559) 683-5854.
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary: Noon Wednesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Dr. Bob Brosi.
Soroptimist International of the Sierras: 12 noon, First and Third Thursdays; Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: President Michele Shockley at SISierra@Soroptimist.net.
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Tuesdays; Pop’s Restaurant, Hwy 41 at Stagecoach Road., Oakhurst. Details: President John Honnette (559) 859-7800.
Bass Lake Lions: 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Wednesdays; President Anthony (Tony) King Ducey’s Restaurant, Bass Lake. Details: basslakelions.org.
Sierra Lions Club: 6 p.m. First and Third Wednesdays; President Peggy Potter Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: sierralionsclub.org.
SINGLES
Senior Singles Dining Club - 55+: 5 p.m. Second Thursday; April 13th dinner is at Goldfield’s Cafe in Chukchansi Casino, 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold. Dinner at a different local restaurant every month, Oakhurst. Details: Reservations (559) 760-8372.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Helping Hands Pregnancy and Parenting Center: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday ; pregnancy test and Earn While your Learn parenting classes - Baby Bucks to shop in the boutique. Mon - Thurs. 10-4 p.m. 40356 Oak Park Way, Suite A & B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kenya (559) 642-2229.
Chronic Illness Group: 10 a.m. First and Third Thursday; anyone suffering from chronic illness including cancer, diabetes, Fibromyalgia, I.B.S. or chronic back pain. We share, support and occasionally do mild exercise. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Mary Nelsen (559) 658-1394.
PFLAG: 6 -8 p.m. Second Tuesday; PFlag is a nonprofit organization for parents, friends of lesbian and gays. Offering support and education for all individuals. Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Jennifer Rogers (559) 760-8701.
Mommy Time - Support: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.) First Wednesday; support, information and education for moms and moms-to-be. Sponsored by Natural Instincts Community Birth Collective. North Fork Studio, North Fork. Free. Details: Jenny (559) 240-4370.
Gambling Problems - Free Counseling: sessions offered Monday - Saturday; do you or someone you know have a gambling problem? Individual or family counseling is available with an authorized treatment provider, trained through the office of Problem Gambling and UCLA. , Oakhurst. Free. Details: Licensed Clinician, David Johnson (559) 707-9212.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s support group: 10 - 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; support group for individuals caring for persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia supported by Valley Caregivers. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (800) 541-8614 or Carol (559) 683-4045.
VETERANS ACTIVITIES
Caring Veterans of America: 9 a.m. Second Wednesday; Hitching Post - Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: Commander Terry Cole (559) 658-8939.
American Legion - Post 110: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Third Thursday; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1215.
Marine Corps League, Griswold Mountain Detachment - 1121: 9:30 a.m. Second Saturday; 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Jim Winney (559) 658-2062.
VFW Post 8743: 11 a.m. Second Saturday; Positive Living Center, 40056 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Powell (559) 658-5182.
VOLUNTEER GROUPS
EMC - SPCA: 5:30 p.m. Second Tuesday; if you love animals and would like to help. The Cat’s Meow, 40315 Junction Dr. Suite C, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-6611.
