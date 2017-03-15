An Evening at Erna’s to benefit Boys & Girls Club

The 11th Annual An Evening at Erna’s, benefiting Rotary Polio Plus and area nonprofits including the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, will be held April 2 at Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant.
A 5 p.m. reception will be held followed by a 6 p.m. four-course dinner prepared and served by Oakhurst Sierra Noon Rotarians under the direction of Executive Chef Jonathon Perkins.
The menu includes smoked cauliflower veloute with roquefort and marinated lemon, bouquet of spring lettuces with blackberries, bacon crisps and confit shallot vinaigrette, duet of pork (roasted Berkshire pork tenderloin wrapped with pork sausage) served with potato mousse and charred strawberries, and dark chocolate and banana mousse torte with candied macadamia nuts and coconut sorbet for dessert.
Rotarian Sheri Lee is serving as chairperson of the elegant event for the sixth year and Executive Chef JonathonPerkins is directing the volunteer kitchen crew for the fifth year.
“Erna graciously closes the restaurant to the public so that our Rotary Club can use the world-renowned restaurant to host this event,” Lee said. “We could not do this without Chef Perkins. He’s awesome to work with and his specially designed menu exclusively for this event is a true culinary masterpiece.”
The cost of the dinner is $125 per person and includes tax, gratuity, wine pairing and Vienese-style coffee service. 100% of the ticket sales goes to the beneficiaries.
The event has raised about $10,000 each year it has been held.
Sponsors for the event are Sierra Tel, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, Yosemite Bank, Nick Schneider / Yosemite Brokerage, Bass Lake Realty and Donna Pride.
Details and tickets: Sheri Lee (559) 683-4411, (559) 676-0137.
