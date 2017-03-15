Little Women opens March 24

Little Women the Musical comes to the Golden Chain Theatre stage for nine performances, opening Friday, March 24.
Little Women the Musical is based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1869 semi-autobiographical novel that has been cherished by children and adults alike for generations.
The play features the stories of the four March sisters, Jo (Lyric Gianna) the opinionated, independent aspiring writer - Meg (Jennifer Janine) the romantic - Beth (Alli Ruiz) the kindhearted - and Amy (Emma Prescott and Amber Person) the pretentious one.
The story chronicles the journey of each of these girls from childhood to womanhood in a Civil War torn society. Their beloved mother, Marmee (RuthAnn VanBuren), desperately attempts to keep their Concord, Massachusetts home together while her husband is away serving as a Union Army Chaplain during the war.
Little Women is directed by James Mierkey, who has written and directed shows for GCT over the past five years, and played such notable characters on stage as Harold Hill in The Music Man and Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.
“It is not very often we have the opportunity to provide such beautiful emotional content for our actors to stretch artistically,” Mierkey said. “I fell in love with this story decades ago, but since hearing this beautiful score, it has renewed my passion for this wonderful tale. My love of history combined with this amazing musical setting has made this work an absolute joy, not to mention being able to work with such talented and dedicated performers.”
Details: Little Women the Musical runs every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. March 24 through April 9. Tickets are available at www.goldenchaintheatre.org and includes special pricing for seniors, children and active military. (559) 683-7112.
