German Fest Saturday

With a feast of German-style dishes such as sauerkraut and sausages, as well as a selection of native beers and wines, the Oakhurst Community Center will transform into the 5th Annual German Fest at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Hosted by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, the event - which has sold out every year - will include a raffle and a full German dinner for $35.
Joelle Leder, executive director of the chamber, said guests should prepare for a spectacular evening.
“German Fest committee chairman Dan Rule, along with the committee has been working very had to make this a unique, one-of-a-kind event for our community and the chamber,” Leder said.
Dinner begins at 7 p.m., with the raffle scheduled to begin at 8 p.m..
Tickets can be purchased at the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce office, 40061 Highway 49 #102 in Oakhurst, or by visiting http://2017GermanFest.eventbrite.com.
Details: (559) 683-7766, OakhurstChamber.com, facebook.com/OakhurstGermanFest.
Staff Report
