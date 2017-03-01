Community News - week of March 2

No calendar section
There is no community calendar section in this week’s Sierra Star. However, readers can go to www.sierrastar.com for calendar information.
Sierra Art Trails
The 15th annual Sierra Art Trails will be held Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. Artists interested in participating must complete an online application at OnlineJuriedShows.com, submit five images of work created in the last two years, and pay the $25 fee. Deadline is May 1. Artists who are accepted must pay the $125 balance by June 1.
Details: www.sierraarttrails.org.
Spring Soup & Salad luncheon
Soroptimist International of The Sierras will host its Spring Soup & Salad fundraising luncheon, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., March 16, at the Oakhurst Community Center. Tickets are $15 per person. Tables of 8-10 can be reserved in advance. Along with delicious foods, there will be door and raffle prizes.
To help make this event a success, the organization is asking for support from businesses, with a donation of a raffle or door prize; cash donations are also accepted.
Details: (559) 658-1803.
Polling place app
Rebecca Martinez, County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, has announced that the Elections Division has launched its Polling Place App for mobile devices.
The app allows residents to quickly find their designated polling places for current elections by simply typing in their home address and city. Once the polling place is identified, residents can get directions to their polling location. Also, if residents are away from their homes, the app can use their location (based on device GPS) to direct them to the nearest ballot drop-off location.
Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play, enter keywords “Madera Polling Places,” to download the app.
Details: Elections Division at (559) 675-7720 or toll free at (800) 435-0509.
Cabins sought for movie
Very rustic or log secluded cabins in the woods are being sought for a movie location.
Eric Demeusy (Demeusy Pictures), a 2005 graduate of Yosemite High School, is the director and co-writer of Proximity, a sci-fi feature film scheduled to be shot, in part, in Oakhurst, Bass Lake and Fish Camp this spring.
The story is about a young government scientist who is abducted by aliens but no one believes him. He becomes obsessed with finding proof which leads him on a journey of discovery.
Photos of cabins can be sent to edemeusy@gmail.com.
Garden tour
Mariposa County Master Gardeners will hold its Spring Garden Tour 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., April 1. All five gardens are located in the Lake Don Pedro subdivisions, with rock outcroppings, view of the lake and oak-studded hills.
Advance tickets are $12, $15 day of the tour. To purchase tickets, http://cemariposa.ucanr.edu, from the UCCE office in Mariposa, or from any Mariposa County Master Gardener.
New hours
The Yosemite New Life Church of the Nazarene thrift store, 40390 Junction Drive, has new hours, effective March 1, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Donations welcome during those hours. Proceeds from thrift store sales benefit the church.
Festival seeks artists and sponsors
The annual Mariposa Butterfly Festival, May 6-7, is looking for artisans and food vendors, and sponsors for butterflies.
Booths are $65 for artists and $70 for food vendors. Also, there are areas for nonprofits and commercial vendors available at $65. The artisan show is open to artists and crafters who do their own work. For applications, Mariposabutterflyfestival.net. Details: Jeanetta Phillips at Ruralnetta@aol.com, Kris Casto, (209) 377-8203.
Hiring Fair
Tenaya Lodge will hold a hiring fair 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., March 11 and March 25, at the new recruiting center on Highway 41 (next to Supernaws in Oakhurst). Open positions include rooms and food and beverage.
You must apply online at tenayalodge.com/careers.
Kiwanis events
The Sierra-Oakhurst Kiwanis Club will hold a pancake breakfast, 7:30 -11 a.m., March 12, at the Oakhurst Community Center. For seniors, $5, adults, $7, children 5-12, $3, and those under 5, free.
They will hold Bingo, March 18, also at the Oakhurst Community Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., with Bingo beginning at 6:30. Dinner menu includes Irish beef stew and broccoli salad. The price of $25 covers dinner and Bingo cards. For tickets and details: Vicki, (559) 683-5854, or John, (559) 658-7249.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner
The Oakhurst Elks Lodge will hold a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Purple Pig Night March 17. No host cocktails at 4:30 p.m., with dinner of corned beef and cabbage at 6. The purple pig races begin at 7, with pig calling contest, pig-theme decorated hat contest and fashion show.
Tickets are $19, or $17 with reservations (must be made by March 15).
Details: (559) 683-2717.
Calling all artists
The Yosemite Western Artists 45th annual Tri-County Open Art Competition and Exhibition will receive artwork, noon - 4:30 p.m., April 19, in preparation for an exhibit running April 22 - 30 at Gallery Row in Oakhurst. Categories include oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, drawing, fiber, mixed media, sculpture and photography. Monetary awards.
Download entry forms at yosemitewesternartists.com. Per item entry fee is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Details: Sandee Scott, (559) 760-1058.
Audubon presentation
The Yosemite Area Audubon Society will present wildlife advocate Beth Pratt-Bergstrom and her tales of wonder from her book, When Mountain Lions are Neighbors: Wildlife in Today’s California in a slideshow, 7 p.m., March 9, at the New Community United Methodist Church. The public is welcome to this free presentation, although donations are welcome. Details: (209) 742-5579.
YAAS will also offer a free field trip on March 25 to Briceburg, the Merced Canyon and Yosemite to view birds and waterfalls. Gather at 7:30 a.m. at the rest area parking lot near the Mariposa Museum and History Center off Highway 140 to carpool. Bring binoculars, field guides, lunch, water and snacks. Rain cancels. RSVP to Cheryl Johnson, cdjohnso@biotacalifornia.com (209) 742-5181, or David Johnson, johns8dm@cmich.edu, (559) 974-1246.
Academic All-Stars
The Fresno Bee has launched the 22nd annual Academic All-Stars to honor outstanding students in the Valley and Mountain Area. The goal is to shine a spotlight on their accomplishments, and students are evaluated for academic achievements, community involvement, and leadership.
If you know a student who should be considered, go to www.fresnobee.com/allstars for nomination form. Students from grades 1 through 12 are eligible, with winners and runners-up recognized in each grade. Winners will receive a family four-pack for a visit to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
Each first-place winner will also be profiled in a short story published in The Bee after Memorial Day.
Raffle for Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park
A fundraising raffle is currently being held to raise money for the Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park. A $5 raffle ticket gives the holder the chance to win one of five prizes including a Jane Gyer original watercolor painting (on display at Yosemite Bank), two-night stay at The Redwoods, one-night stay at Tenaya Lodge, Char Broil BBQ from True Value Hardware or a turquoise necklace and earrings.
Tickets must be purchased prior to March 24 and are available at Yosemite Bank, Central Valley Community Bank or Oakhurst Giftworks.
Details: Sandy Brinley, (559) 683-7027.
