Community Calendar - week of March 1

BINGO
Coarsegold Community Center Bingo: Mondays: doors open 10 a.m., first game 12 noon; Wednesday evenings doors open 5:30 p.m., first game 6:30 p.m.; 3rd Saturday of the month doors open 10 a.m., first game 12:15 p.m.; bingo and burgers on Saturday. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Senior Center Bingo: 12 noon Every Thursday and First two Saturdays; 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200.
BUSINESS NETWORKING
Women in Business - sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: Noon Second Thursday; networking with business leaders, owners and managers. Call for location and schedule, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7766, oakhurstchamber.com.
CAR CLUBS
Southern High Sierra Corvettes: 6 p.m. social hour, meeting starts at 7 p.m. Second Wednesday; southernhighsierracorvettes.com. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Nolan (559) 877-7766.
CLUBS
North Fork Women’s Club: 10 a.m. First Wednesday; scholarship funding for women. Mill Site meeting room, 57839 Road 225, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-6554.
Sierra Mountain Quilters Association: 6 p.m. First Thursday; Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: sierramountainquilters.org.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Carol George at email: edncarol@sti.net.
Oakhurst Democratic Club - : 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; March 4th speaker David Lopez and Ralph Capone of the Marine Corp League - Griswold Mountain Detachment #1121. Hector Guerra of VRPA Technologies also talking about Madera County Vote on a Public Safety Tax. Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
Coarsegold 4-H Meeting: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. second (except July and August) Thursday; refreshments available. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Pat (559) 683-5149.
DAR - Sierra Foothills Chapter “Daughters of the American Revolution.”: 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Barbara Whitehead (559) 641-7773.
Morning MOPS “Mothers of preschooler’s”: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Second Thursday; Brunch and childcare are provided. Every mother with children 0-5 years is welcome to join for support and encouragement. Yosemite Lakes Community Church, 43840 Patrick Ave., Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-2254 ext. 201.
DANCING
Gold Dust Dancers - Square & Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing 6-7 p.m., donation $2 per week. Square dance class for beginners, 7 - 8:15 p.m. Plus dancing 8:15 - 9:30 p.m., donation $5 a week. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. golddustdancers.com. Details: (559) 692-2145 or (559) 868-3319.
ETC.
Baha’i’s of the Mountain Area: 7 p.m. Third Wednesday of the month ; discussion on topics: Elimination of Prejudice, Life after Death, Equality of Men and Women. Yosemite Bank community room, Oakhurst. Details: Don Reed (559) 683-7702 or bahai.us.
Jazzercise: 5:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday ; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Gerri (559) 641-8570.
Community Meal : 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Whittenburg Hall, lower level. New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. newcommunityumc.net. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Friday Night Dinner at The Elks : cocktails 4:30 p.m. and dinner 6 p.m. Fridays; call for weekly menu choices. Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41 & Road 222, Oakhurst. Make reservations by Wednesday, children 8 and under eat free and 9 to 12 half price. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha - “Zen 101: Learn to Meditate”: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8; History and teachings of Zen Buddhism will be presented and well as an introduction to meditation. Refreshments will be served. 40879 Hwy. 41 Suite 1-I, Oakhurst. Donations accepted but not required.. Details: (559) 642-7470, mamacneil@sti.net.
Spring Handmade Fair: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11; Spring Craft Fair with handmade crafters and Artist. Prize for best display booth. Free parking and admission. Community Center, 35540 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: T. Minter (559) 692-2352.
FOOD BANK
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
North Fork - Grace Community Church: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fourth Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Our Lady of the Sierra: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so there may not be enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Raymond Community Church: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. First Tuesday; fresh and perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Community Church - 325505 Road 600, Raymond. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
FUN & GAMES
Oakhurst Petanque Club: 9 a.m. Saturdays; oakhurstpetanque.org. Behind Oakhurst Elementary School on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Tish (559) 683-6540.
Play Bridge: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays ; United Methodist Church, Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Details: Paul (559) 658-8952.
BUNCO North Fork Women’s Club: 11 am. - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11; Raffle tickets available for purchase. Cash prizes for Bunco winners. Scholarship fundraiser, include snack and dessert. Grace Community Church, 56442 Road 200, North Fork. $10. Details: and reservations (559) 877-6554.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast : 7 - 11 a.m. Last Saturday of the month ; All you can eat pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. $5. Details: Joe (559) 683-1443.
Spaghetti dinner - Our Lady of the Sierra : 5 - 7 p.m. First Friday; monthly dinner prepared by the Knights of Columbus. All you can eat includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $7.50 adults, youth 18 and under $4, families $20. Details: (559) 760-7406.
Book Sale by FOBL : 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4; - Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library, proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Branch Library. Huge variety of books.... Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. $1; Childrens’s 50 cents. Details: (559) 683-7552, oakhurstfobl.com.
Mardi Gras Card Party and Luncheon - MCW - Mountain Community Women: 10:30 doors open Saturday, March 4; card party and luncheon with raffle prizes, Best Mask, and Best Bling contest. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. $15 donation. Details: Ronny (559) 642-6522.
German Fest - Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11; Authentic German cuisine - 4 course dinner, raffle,entertainment. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. $35. Details: (559) 683-7766.
GALLERIES
Tri-County Open Art Competition and Exhibition - Yosemite Western Artists 45th Annual : Wednesday April 19th 12 to 4:30 p.m. Call to Artist ; Exhibit run April 22 - 30. Categories: oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, drawing, fiber, mixed media, sculpture/3D, and photography. Gallery Row, Hwy 41, Oakhurst. Per item entry fee. Details: Sandee Scott (559) 760-1058.
GARDENING
Mountain Laurel Garden Club: 10 a.m. First Friday; meet at members homes, in the Mountain Area. Details: Cheryl (559) 683-4079.
Manzanita Garden Club: 10 a.m. Second Thursday; Special demos and speakers monthly Meet at members homes, Oakhurst. Details: Catana Hawkins (559) 683-0855.
MEETINGS
TOPS (take off pounds sensibly): 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Weight support group. Promise Land bldg., Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Val Stocker (559) 760-1177.
Oakhurst Elks Lodge - 2724 : 7 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Oakhurst Women’s Fellowship: Noon, First Wednesday; speakers, music, door prizes and fun. Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $11 inclusive. Details: (559) 642-4872.
Sierra Lodge - Free and Accepted Masons - 788: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; dinners - 3rd Friday of each month. 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Darren Stearns (559) 642-4513.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. Thursdays; beginners to advanced. Tools available. Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Madera Oversight Coalition General Meeting (MOC): 6 p.m. Second Monday; our goal is to inform the public and discuss county wide issues that can cost us all money ($) and encourage responsible growth. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. info@moc1.org. Details: (559) 868-4400.
North Fork Rancheria TANF Executive Board : 5 p.m. Fourth Thursday; meetings subject to change, call to confirm date and location. , North Fork. Details: Vicki Kelley (559) 877-2461.
Coarsegold Resource Conservation District: 9 a.m. Fourth Thursday; North Fork Mill site on Road 225, CDC Conference Room, North Fork. Details: (559) 642-3263.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Carol George at email: edncarol@sti.net.
Oakhurst Sewer Advisory - MD22A: 8:30 a.m. First Wednesday; discussing Oakhurst Sewer and Water issues. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5757.
Madera Regional Water Management Group: 1:30 p.m. Second Monday; discussing all water issues in Madera County. rotating locations, Oakhurst. Details: and location (559) 642-7788.
LDS - Family History Center: Training Class: February 21st at noon. Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MCW - Mountain Community Women : Social at 9:30 and meeting starts at 10 a.m. First Monday of every month ; Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: Kathy Posey (559) 641-6572 or mountaincommunitywomen.com.
Men’s Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. First Saturday; Great food, music and fellowship. Sierra Pines Church, 40855 Covey Court, Highway 49, Oakhurst. $5 donation. First timers eat free..
Mountain Bear Fan Club: 11:30 a.m. Second Monday; Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst.
Sierra Freepackers - Backcountry Horsemen of California : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; discuss work parties, trail rides, volunteer projects. See FB: Sierra Freepackers. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 658-7563.
Tea Party Action meeting Oakhurst - Coarsegold : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; centralvalleyteaparty.com. Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-4921 or matp@sti.net.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 7 - 9 p.m. Every and Fourth Mondays; New evening meetings beginners - advanced. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
MUSIC
Voices of the Sierra : 2 - 4 p.m. First and Third Sundays; a chapter of the Threshold Choir that sings secular songs of comfort to those near the end of their life. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 345-5034.
Mountain Pianists: 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, February 19 to February 22; Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: Lucie Richter (559) 683-0352.
PUBLIC FORUMS
Raymond - Town Hall Meeting with Supervisor Tom Wheeler: 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9; contact Supervisor Wheeler with any questions or visit https://goo.gl/JSBgRD. Raymond-Knowles Elementary School, 31828 Road 600, Raymond. Details: (559) 662-6050.
SCOUTS
Boy Scout Troop - 316: 6:30 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: George Stillman (559) 642-7683.
Boy Scout Troop - 357: 7 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Scout Building, North Fork. Details: Dave Smith (559) 877-2186.
Cub Scout Troop 314: 6 p.m. Tuesdays; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) Rivergold School, Coarsegold. Details: Den Leader Tim McGrew (559) 760-3369.
Boy Scout Troop - 341: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; boys ages 11 (or 6th grade) to 17. Oak Creek Intermediate (OCI), Oakhurst. www.bsaoaktroop341.org. Details: Ben Kenison (559) 676-2335.
Royal Rangers - Outpost 242: Wednesdays; boys ages 5-18. Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Andy Clendenning (559) 683-8760.
Cub Scout Pack - 341: 6 p.m. Last Thursday; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) weekly Den locations vary, Oakhurst. Details: Larry Jeffries (559) 658-5292.
SELF-HELP GROUPS
Alanon: Tuesday 6 p.m. and Friday noon; New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Alanon: 7 p.m. Mondays; Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church, 43840 Patrick Avenue, Module #2, YLP Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:45 p.m. dinner and 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesdays; find freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. North Fork Christian Center, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-4251.
Alcoholics Anonymous : meetings in all mountain areas daily ; , Oakhurst. Details: visit: oakhurstaa.org, (559) 683-1662.
Narcotics Anonymous : 7 p.m. Fridays; Grace Community Church, 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Details: Maureen Schulte (559)877-4858.
SENIOR PROGRAMS
Coarsegold - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, Coarsegold. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jeri (559) 683-7953.
North Fork - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, North Fork. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jamie Flippen (559) 877-2346.
Oakhurst - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; . Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Brendan Drew (559) 683-3811.
Caregiver Respite Group : 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; take a break while your (alzheimers/dementia/elderly/disabled) family member enjoys a structured day of activities, socialization and personal care. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $15 includes lunch. Details: Jennie (559) 658-8227 or Barbara (559) 683-6474.
SERVICE CLUBS
Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis: Noon Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Vicki Burkhalter (559) 683-5854.
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary: Noon Wednesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Dr. Bob Brosi.
Soroptimist International of the Sierras: 12 noon, First and Third Thursdays; Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: President Michele Shockley at SISierra@Soroptimist.net.
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Tuesdays; Pop’s Restaurant, Hwy 41 at Stagecoach Road., Oakhurst. Details: President John Honnette (559) 859-7800.
Bass Lake Lions: 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Wednesdays; President Anthony (Tony) King Ducey’s Restaurant, Bass Lake. Details: basslakelions.org.
Sierra Lions Club: 6 p.m. First and Third Wednesdays; President Peggy Potter Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: sierralionsclub.org.
SINGLES
Senior Singles Dining Club - 55+: 5 p.m. Second Thursday; March 9th dinner at Round Table Pizza, 40034 Hwy. 49, Von’s Shopping Center, Oakhurst. Dinner at a different local restaurant every month, Oakhurst. Details: Reservations (559) 760-8372.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Helping Hands Pregnancy and Parenting Center: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday ; pregnancy test and Earn While your Learn parenting classes - Baby Bucks to shop in the boutique. Mon - Thurs. 10-4 p.m. 40356 Oak Park Way, Suite A & B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kenya (559) 642-2229.
Chronic Illness Group: 10 a.m. First and Third Thursday; anyone suffering from chronic illness including cancer, diabetes, Fibromyalgia, I.B.S. or chronic back pain. 3rd Thursday each month will practice Tai Chi. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Mary Nelsen (559) 658-1394.
PFLAG: 6 -8 p.m. Second Tuesday; PFlag is a nonprofit organization for parents, friends of lesbian and gays. Offering support and education for all individuals. Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Jennifer Rogers (559) 760-8701.
Mommy Time - Support: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.) First Wednesday; support, information and education for moms and moms-to-be. Sponsored by Natural Instincts Community Birth Collective. North Fork Studio, North Fork. Free. Details: Jenny (559) 240-4370.
Gambling Problems - Free Counseling: sessions offered Monday - Saturday; do you or someone you know have a gambling problem? Individual or family counseling is available with an authorized treatment provider, trained through the office of Problem Gambling and UCLA. , Oakhurst. Free. Details: Licensed Clinician, David Johnson (559) 707-9212.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s support group: 10 - 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; support group for individuals caring for persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia supported by Valley Caregivers. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (800) 541-8614 or Carol (559) 683-4045.
VETERANS ACTIVITIES
Caring Veterans of America: 9 a.m. Second Wednesday; Hitching Post - Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: Commander Terry Cole (559) 658-8939.
American Legion - Post 110: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Third Thursday; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1215.
Marine Corps League, Griswold Mountain Detachment - 1121: 9:30 a.m. Second Saturday; 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Jim Winney (559) 658-2062.
VFW Post 8743: 11 a.m. Second Saturday; Positive Living Center, 40056 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Powell (559) 658-5182.
VOLUNTEER GROUPS
EMC - SPCA: 5:30 p.m. Second Tuesday; if you love animals and would like to help. The Cat’s Meow, 40315 Junction Dr. Suite C, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-6611.
Comments