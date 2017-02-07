Community News

Early deadlines
Due to the upcoming holiday on Feb. 20 to celebrate President’s Day, the Sierra Star deadlines have changed to 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, for display ads, and 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, for classifieds.
Sierra Tel rate change
Sierra Tel has filed an application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on a potential rate increase to its business and residential services. The CPUC will respond by March 20, 2017.
Sierra Tel has recommended its residential basic rate be increased from $20.25 to $23 a month, and its business rate from $31.85 to $33, not including mandated state and federal surcharges and fees.
Details: (559) 683-4611 or (209) 966-3636. A copy of Sierra Tel’s application is available at its business office, located at 49150 Road 426 in Oakhurst.
Vote by mail
For persons wishing to vote by mail for the March 7 Madera County Special Election (Measure L - sales tax increase), ballots will be issued Feb. 6 through Feb. 28.
Ballots will automatically be mailed to those voters who have “Permanent Vote by Mail Status” on Feb. 6, and no further application is required.
If you do not have permanent vote by mail status, but wish to vote by mail, you may apply in the following ways: By telephone: Toll free (800) 435-0509. In writing by: Letter or voter information guide application, Fax to (559) 675-7870, or Email to electionsinfo@co.madera.ca.gov. Online: Download application and submit by mail. In Person: At the County Clerk’s office, 200 W. 4th Street, Madera, CA, 93637.
Check the status of your Vote by Mail ballots at www.votemadera.com.
Details: Madera County Elections Division, (800) 435-0509.
Mardi Gras
The Mountain Community Women will hold a Mardi Gras, card party and luncheon with raffle prizes, and best mask and best bling contests, 10:30 a. m. - 3 p.m., March 4, at the Oakhurst Community Center. Tickets are $15.
Details / tickets: Ronny, (559) 642-6522.
Helping One Woman
Helping One Woman (HOW) will help raise funds for Martha Medina and the Medina family after her son Nicolas suffered traumatic brain injuries in a car crash in Coarsegold last October. The event will be held 6 p.m., Feb. 15 at the Oakhurst Elks Lodge.
Monetary and gift donations for a raffle drawing can be dropped off at Pak & Page in Oakhurst.
The HOW motto is that one woman with $10 can buy another woman a lunch, 10 women with $10 can buy another woman groceries, and 100 women with $10 can make a true difference in a woman’s life.
To RSVP: Cheryce Chartier, (559) 760-2874.
Collectible Book Sale, Feb. 11
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a Collectible Book Sale, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Feb. 11. Collectibles are $2 and up, children’s books $1 and up. All proceeds benefit the library.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Field Trip
The Yosemite Audubon Society will offer a field trip to Millerton Lake on Feb. 11 to look for Bald Eagles, Osprey, and waterfowl. Meet at the Sears parking lot in Oakhurst at 7:30 a.m., and bring binoculars, lunch, water, and be sure to dress in layers. Because the entrance fee to Millerton State Recreation Area is $10 per car, carpooling is encouraged.
Correction
Due to some misinformation in “Nguyen competes in Youth of the Year event” (Sierra Star Feb. 2 edition), the story stated that Steven Nguyen was the first to compete in the Youth competition since 2009. However, Savannah Vaught represented the Oakhurst Boys & Girls Club in 2014.
Comments