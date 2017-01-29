North Fork Valentines dinner-dance

The Fifth Annual Valentines Dance and Dinner, sponsored by The North Fork Studio, will be held 5:30 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 at North Fork Town Hall, 33060 Road 228.
Dinner, provided by Willow Creek Catering, will consist of a garden salad with balsamic vinaigrette and chicken mushroom fettuccine Alfredo or pesto pasta with veggies.
Classic romantic dance music will be provided by The Sierra Jazz Band. Band members are John Kilburn (guitar), Nye Morton (bass), Gene Doi (sax), Kevin McHatten (drums) and Amy Duke (vocals).
Pre-event tickets cost $20 per person and are available at North Fork Hardware and All Weather Supply at 40148 Enterprise Drive, Oakhurst. Tickets can be obtained online at http://nfstudio.brownpapertickets.com/.
Details: John Kilburn, (559) 877-4196.
