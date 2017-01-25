News Briefs for week of January 26

Scholarship fundraiser
The Retired Teachers of Madera County will hold it annual scholarship fundraiser, 9:30 a.m., Feb. 1, at the John Well Center (701 E. 5th, Madera). There will be a live and silent auction, will monies raised going towards scholarships given to seven Madera County high schools.
Everyone is invited to attend. Retired teachers are asked to bring their volunteer hour counts for November to January; a luncheon will be provided.
Details: Kathleen Yowell, (559) 430-5083.
Oakhurst college forum
A community feedback forum on the future of the Oakhurst Community College Center will be held today, Jan. 26, from 6 - 8 p.m. inside Room 12 at Oakhurst Community College.
Details: (559) 638-0300 ext. 3202, emilie.gerety@reedleycollege.edu.
Age well, drive smart
The Oakhurst CHP office will offer an Age Well, Drive Smart class from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 9.
The program covers various topics ranging from California laws to safe driving practices, and the effects of aging on a person’s ability to drive safely.
Details: Officer Kaci Lutz, (559) 658-6611.
Rummage sale
St. Joseph’s Ladies’ Guild will sponsor the annual rummage sale, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Feb. 3 and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Feb. 4, in the parish hall (4985 Bullion Street, Mariposa).
Often touted as the “Best Rummage Sale in the West,” you will find housewares, clothing, sewing and craft supplies, toys, books, videos, CDs, sports equipment, tools, small furniture and many special unique “treasures.”
Details: (209) 966-2522.
Meditation class
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a Zen 101: Learn to Meditate class, 6-7:30 p.m., Feb. 1, at Bodhi Oak Zen Center, 40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-l, Oakhurst.
History and teachings of Zen Buddhism will be presented, along with an introduction to the practice of meditation and mindfulness. Refreshments will be served.
Donations accepted, but not required.
Details: (559) 642-7470, or mamacneil@sti.net.
Life line screening
The Seventh Day Adventist Church will host its affordable Life Line Screening event, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Feb. 14. Screenings can check for plaque buildup, HDL and LDL cholesterol, diabetes risk, bone density, and kidney and thyroid function. The event will be held at the church, 50690 Road 426, Oakhurst.
Pre-registration is required. Packages start at $149, and consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.
Details: (877) 237-1287, or lifelinescreening.com.
FBI Academy
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Sacramento is accepting applications for its Spring 2017 FBI Teen Academy, open to all high school juniors attending any of the 34 counties it serves, including Madera County.
Students selected to participate will spend an entire day at FBI Sacramento field office headquarters in Roseville on April 7. Applying and attending the FBI Teen Academy program is free, however, families are responsible for travel to and from the class.
The FBI Teen Academy is a unique opportunity for any student - regardless of career interest - who is curious about the FBI, what the FBI investigates, and how it serves the community.
After completing the class, participants better understand the FBI’s role in their communities, grasp the complexity of FBI investigations, can make lifestyle choices to be safer in their day-to-day lives, and what FBI career paths are available.
The deadline for submitting an application for the academy is Feb. 23.
Details: The application package is available at fbi.gov/sacramento. Click on community outreach.
Comments