Final Mariposa Storytelling Festival March 10-12

Tickets are expected to go fast for the 30th Mariposa Storytelling Festival’s Grand Finale Celebration March 10 – 12.
The master of the always humorous tall tale, Bil Lepp, will return as one of six nationally recognized featured performers at the festival.
Storytelling events take place at Mariposa County High School on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, with Sunday’s new Brunch and Stories with the Tellers, will take place 10 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., March 12, at the Mariposa Senior Center.
The event is sponsored by the Mariposa County Arts Council.
Lepp is a renowned storyteller, author, and five-time champion of the West Virginia Liars’ Contest. His wonderfully outrageous, humorous tall-tales and witty stories have earned the appreciation of listeners of all ages and walks of life.
He appears frequently at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tenn., the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival in Orem, Utah. He has also performed on Comedy Central. His picture book, The King of Little Things, won a Parents Choice Gold Award.
Tickets may be purchased online at mariposaartscouncil.org, or contact the Mariposa County Arts Council at (209) 966-3155, or (800) 903-9936, for more information.
The Mariposa County Arts Council is an incorporated not-for-profit organization, created to promote and support all forms of the cultural arts, for all ages, throughout Mariposa County and is funding in part by Mariposa County, the California Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Mariposa County Arts Council
