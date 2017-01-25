GCT to present murder mystery dinner-show

Tickets are now on sale for the Golden Chain Theatre’s Feb. 17 -19 performance of the comedy murder mystery dinner-show Murder at the Cafe Noir.
The play, directed by Jennifer Janine (Piccolotti), is a spoof of the black and white Humphry Bogart and Robert Mitchum movies of the 1940s.
“Golden Chain Theatre guests can prepare for a raucous, lovely evening with some very shady characters,” Janine said.
Detective Rick Archer (played by Cristien Dunkle) makes his way to the Cafe Noir having been hired to find his client’s runaway daughter, Sheila Wonderly (played by Bree Rose). It just so happens that she is employed by the cafe’s French owner, Madame Toureau (played by Heather Sconce).
The cast is made up of a number of colorful characters including a black market dealer (Robert Britt), a creole illegitimate daughter of a politician and voodoo priestess (Lydia Mayberry), and a British barrister (Leonard Brown) - who will keep the audience guessing between all the laughter.
This is GCT’s third murder mystery dinner for Valentine’s Day after two successful previous productions. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the theatre.
Janine said attendees will have the opportunity to guess “who dun nit,” with a winner each evening chosen from those who guess correctly.
Guests will be served a three course meal by An Event to Remember including pulled tri tip and chicken Lombardy, creamy mashed potatoes, rolls and butter, and for dessert - New York cheesecake with chocolate drizzle. A vegetarian option will be available by calling Ken Ryder at (559) 683-7112. Hors d’ourves will be served during the cocktail hour.
Tickets: Tickets are $47 per person and may be purchased online at goldenchaintheatre.org or by calling (559) 683-7112. Tickets purchased prior to Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) will receive a special email on Valentines Day that can be printed out and shared with your sweetheart.
Golden Chain Theatre Awards
Robert Britt and Bree Rose have been named the Golden Chain Theatre’s Best Leading Actor and Actress for 2016.
The announcement came Jan. 14 during the GCT’s gala awards dinner.
Britt won for his role as Big Harry Deal in Males Order Bride and Rose received the honor for her role as Starr Billings in the same production.
Also nominated for the Best Leading Actor was Matt Van De Wal who played Charles Condimine in Blithe Spirit, and Christien Dunkle for his role as Forrest Greene in Males Order Bride.
In addition to Rose, Lyric Piccolotti was nominated for Best Leading Actress for two of her roles - Calico Shurtz in Males Order Bride and Elvira Condomine in Blithe Spirit.
Additional awards presented are as follows:
☆ Best Actress in a Minor Role in a play: Darla Dean as Juanita in Dearly Departed.
☆ Best Actor in a Minor Role in a play: Bobby Woods as Norval in Dearly Departed.
☆ Best Supporting Actress in a Play: Lyric Piccolotti as Shelby Latcherie in Steel Magnolias.
☆ Best Supporting Actor in a Play: Leonard Brown as Grubby Shurtz in Males Order Bride.
☆ Best Actress in a minor role in a musical: Allyson Ferbrache as Amaryllis in The Music Man.
☆ Best Actor in a minor role in a musical: Trevor Gann as Bill Nye in SHAKE.
☆ Best Actress in a supporting role in a musical: Janet Pritchett as Mrs. Paroo in The Music Man.
☆ Best Actor in a supporting role in a musical: Matt Van De Wal as Charlie Cowell in The Music Man.
☆ Best Actress in a musical: Heather Sconce as Marian in The Music Man.
☆ Best Actor in a musical: James Mierkey as Harold Hill in The Music Man.
NOTE: For the complete Golden Chain Theatre 2017 schedule, see goldenchaintheatre.org.
Staff Report
