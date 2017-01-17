Dream It Be It this Saturday

At the second annual Soroptimist International of The Sierras Dream It Be It event, to be held Jan. 21 at the Oakhurst Community Center, girls from 8th - 12th grades will learn the skills they need to create a brighter future. Registration and a continental breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m, with the event ending at 3 p.m.
Speakers include Wendy Burke, Melanie Barker, Bailey Van Tassel, CHP Officer Kaci Lutz and Sheriff Officer Amy Roussell .
The session begins with Michele Shockley talking about Discovering your Dreams, with an icebreaker and guidelines for the day. Participants will have the opportunity to create a dream board collage, participate in fun activities such as cupcake decorating, writing a letter to self, and listening to messages from successful career women.
Speakers
☆ Tenaya’s Human Resources Regional Director Wendy Burke will talk about Exploring Careers, helping identify personal values and skills, and how they connect to possible careers. A Florida International University graduate, Burke has worked for Herschend Family Entertainment and Trinity Broadcasting Network.
☆ Melanie Barker, a 30-plus year Mountain Area resident and local realtor, will speak on Creating Achievable Goals, and share a personal story on using smart goals. She believes in giving back to her industry and community all while maintaining, and growing, a successful real estate practice. Baker’s contribution to the organizations she serves is provided by utilizing her strategy and planning skills to contribute to their success. Baker is also 2017 president-elect in the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, and Director of Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst.
☆ Dr. Amanda Reeve will speak on Rising Above Obstacles, sharing her personal story. She graduated from the Hahnemann University School of Medicine in 1995, and works in Fresno, where she specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Reeve is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
☆ California Highway Patrol Officer Kaci Lutz will discuss personal safety. She received her degree in Criminology Law Enforcement from Fresno State University, and was a U.S. Army helicopter pilot, serving two tours of duty in the Middle East. Lutz has worked with CHP for nine years, working in Monterey and Mariposa before being assigned to the Oakhurst Area, where she works in the office as the Training Coordinator and Public Information Officer.
☆ Bailey Van Tassel is the president and founder of Abel Impact, a consulting firm that helps businesses create philanthropic strategies and cause marketing campaigns. She will talk about Turning Failure into Success. Her professional background is in social entrepreneurship, marketing, non-profit management, sales, fundraising, public relations, and journalism. Van Tassel spent years working in the non-profit field and with more than 200 business leaders, who she led into a life of philanthropy, purpose, and impact before deciding to branch out on her own, further exploring the intersection between business and philanthropy. Van Tassel has worked with companies like Sysco, Google, MasterCard, Club Corp, and many others.
Chamber Executive Director Joelle Leder and Michele Shockley, both Soroptimist members, will end the day talking about Putting Dreams into Action.
Each girl will receive a gift bag upon arrival and prizes can be won throughout the day. Lunch will be provided. The registration deadline is Jan. 19.
Details: dreamitbeitgirls.com, or Nikki Van Velson at (559) 683-6630.
