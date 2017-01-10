News Briefs - week of January 12

Crab Feed
A Christmas Charity Crab Feed will be held Jan. 14 at the Oakhurst Elks Lodge. This fundraiser for children is an all you can eat event, with no host cocktails at 5 p.m., and dinner at 6. Tickets are $45 per person, $300 for a table of eight.
Proceeds benefit the Children’s Christmas Fund. The lodge is located at 42484 Highway 41 at Road 222.
Details: (559) 683-2717.
Head Start
The Madera/Mariposa Regional Head Start preschool program is now accepting applications for the 2016-17 school year. The child must have turned 3 by Sept. 1, 2016 to be eligible for the program, which focuses on increasing the social competence of children 3-4 years of age.
Services include early childhood education, medical and dental screening and follow-up, services to children with disabilities, social skills, nutrition and family services.
Details: Oakhurst Head Start, (559) 658-8171, or Mountain Head Start, North Fork, (559) 877-2352.
Mardi Gras
The Mountain Community Women will hold a Mardi Gras event with card party, luncheon with raffle prizes, “Best Mask” and “Best Bling” competitions 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 4, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Tickets are $15.
Tickets/details: Ronny, (559) 642-6522.
Tea Party meeting
The Oakhurst/Coarsegold Area Tea Party will hold a meeting 6 p.m., Jan. 17, at Yosemite Gateway Restaurant in Oakhurst. The guest speaker, Steve Frank from Ventura County, a long-time political activist and consultant, will discuss politics and policies of California in 2017, and how to make a difference locally and statewide.
Details: matp@sti.net, or (559) 642-4921.
Oakhurst Democratic Club meeting
The Oakhurst Democratic Club holds its first meeting of 2017 on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Denny’s, with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., and the program at 9:30. Noted featured speaker is Kamal Abu-Shamsieh, former Director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, who will talk on We’re All In This Together.
Since 2013, Kamal has served as consultant to healthcare institutions and training leaders to offer chaplaincy services in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, across the U.S., and in Europe.
The public is invited to attend regardless of party affiliation.
Details: (559) 641-6617.
Coolwater concert
Coolwater Ranch kicks off their 2017 concert series with guitarist Mike Dowling, 7-10 p.m., Jan. 21. Guitarist in Vassar’s first touring band, Dowling can be heard on his Grammy-nominated “Nashville Jam.” He has been called one of the finest guitarists anywhere.
The Coolwater Concert Series, sponsored in part by Tenaya Lodge, will offer a variety of foods and non-alcoholic beverages available at no extra cost.
Passes for this show are available at Oakhurst Feed and Mountain Feed and Nursery in Coarsegold, Robin Ralston at (559) 760-1134 or info@coolwaterconcerts.com to have a reservation at the door.
Suggested donation for the artist is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. The ranch is located in Ahwahnee, at 45680 Forest Ridge Drive.
Free entrance to park
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Yosemite National Park will offer free entrance fees on Jan. 16.
Details: nps.gov.
Comments