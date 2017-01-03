News Briefs for week of January 5

Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a book sale 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jan. 7, at the library. Books $1, with childrens books 50 cents. All proceeds benefit the library.
Details: (559) 683-4838.
January art classes in North Fork
The North Fork Studio Artists’ Loft will hold a silk painting class 10 a.m. to noon, p.m., Jan. 9. Class includes one scarf and dyes. Additional silk scarves or material will be offered at the class. Cost $25. Details: Pat Peddicord, (559) 877-7712, or surialpaca@aol.com.
A snow-person class, with paint, cut-outs and stickers will be held 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., Jan. 11, for those age 5 and up. All materials provided. Cost $15. Details: Penelope Critchlow, (559) 877-4527, or penelopec@netptc.net.
A 2-part sculptural class where students will learn to scupt a frog and leaves from polymer clay will be held 12:30 - 3:30 p.m., Jan. 12 and Jan. 26 (same hours). Materials included. Cost $45 for both sessions. Details: Lisa Gatz, (559) 760-4379, or lisagatzby@yahoo.com.
Bring any project you’re working on during open loft, 1-3 p.m., Jan. 16. Cost $5. Details: Lisa Gatz.
A class in perspective drawing and painting, Evergreen TGree Lane, will take place 3:30-5:30 p.m., Jan. 18. For ages 8 and up, all materials provided. Cost $15. Details: Penelope Critchlow.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21, class will knit with copper/brass wire to create a jewelry piece. Beads and semi-precious stones will be provided. No knitting experience necessary, but simple stitches are helpful. Cost $25. Details: Pat Peddicord.
A class on making yarn and bead fairies will be held 3:15 - 4:30 p.m., Jan. 25, for ages 8 and up. Cost $10. Details: Sharon Wallace, (559) 877-7724, or swallace877@gmail.com.
All classes held at The North Fork Studio, 32870 Road 222. For every class offered at the Artists’ Loft, $5 per student goes to the North Fork Studio.
Prestigious award
The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Valley Children’s Hospital has earned the Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN). This is Valley Children’s third Beacon, which the AACN created to challenge acute and critical care nurses to improve the care provided to some of the most critically ill patients.
Earlier this year, Valley Children’s Hospital ranked in the top 10% of all hospitals in the country in preventing one of the most common types of healthcare-related infections. Valley Children’s marked one full year without a Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI), eliminating a harmful and often painful complication for patients.
Population growth
Madera County grew by nearly a half percent population in the latest state estimates released last week.
From July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016, the county grew by 737 people, from 154,956 to 155,693, according to the California Department of Finance. In the same time period, Fresno County closed in on 1 million people, from 979,357 to 989,183 (1% growth), while Merced (272,610, 1.07%) also grew faster than the state average of 0.75%. Kings and Mariposa counties both lost population, from 149,702 to 149,407 in Kings, and 18,088 to 18,055 in Mariposa.
Fresno County remains the 10th largest county in the state.
Pruning fruit trees
Mariposa Master Gardeners will present a free workshop on pruning fruit trees, presented by Emeritus Fruit, & Nut Advisor Maxwell Norton, 10 a.m. - noon, Jan. 21, at Catheys Valley.
Register at cemariposa.ucanr.edu/ or call (209) 966-2417 to receive handouts and be notified of any last minute changes. This workshop will be an outside experience, so dress accordingly.
The Master Gardener program is overseen by the University of California. Volunteers give UC-researched answers to home gardeners’ questions, conduct an annual garden tour and plant sales. For more about Master Gardeners, cemariposa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardener/.
Audubon Society
The Yosemite Area Audubon Society will present Matthew Matthiessen’s slide show, “Shoebills to Silverbacks: Wildlife of Uganda, 7 p.m., Jan. 12, at the New Community United Methodist Church.
This presentation, free and open to the public, will highlight some of the birds and other wildlife. Donations are welcome to defray program costs.
Details: (209) 742-5579, or yosemiteaudubon.org.
Comments