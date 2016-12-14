News Briefs - week of December 15

Yosemite places second in mock trial
Yosemite High School earned second place in the 2016-2017 Honorable Edward P. Moffat Madera County Mock Trial, held Dec. 6, 8, and 10.
Liberty High School won the event over YHS by a single percentage point. Other competitors included Madera and Madera South high schools. Liberty will represent Madera County at the state competition March 24-26 in Riverside.
“All of the teams did a great job, making for a very competitive contest,” said Cecilia Massettii, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “Mock Trial allows students to demonstrate their learning in a powerful way.”
During the fictional case People vs. Awbrey, Cameron Awbrey was tried for human trafficking and false imprisonment. Students discussed Constitutional Amendment rights in the simulated court event, where they act as attorneys, witnesses, bailiffs, and clerks.
Shaw Family Band Christmas concert Saturday
The Shaw Family Band of Oakhurst will present a Christmas concert to benefit Manna House, 6 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church, 50443 High School Road (427).
Nine out of the 10 children of Kevin and Wendy Shaw, ranging in age from 2 to 23, will perform.
Members of the band will blend their vocals with eight instruments through songs featuring energetic, new arrangements of Christmas hymns, unique blends of gospel, bluegrass and lots of harmony. Christmas favorites will include Joy to the World, Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.
Those attending the free concert are asked to bring canned goods for Manna House.
“Come enjoy a wonderful Christmas concert your whole family will enjoy,” Macy Shaw said.
Details: (559) 676-6551, shawfamilymusic.com.
Believe in Christmas
The Golden Chain Theatre will perform a holiday musical variety show, Believe in Christmas, this weekend, Dec. 16-18. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday’s matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets, available at the door, are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students (13-18) and active military with ID, $8 for children 4-12, and free for those 3 and under.
Details: goldenchaintheatre.org.
Christmas dinner for seniors
The annual Oakhurst Senior Center Christmas dinner will be held Dec. 25. The free meal will be served at about 1 p.m., but come early for refreshments. All seniors who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day are invited to attend. If you know of a senior who will be alone, invite them as well.
To reserve a space: (559) 683-3811; or Carol Briet, (559) 683-4045.
Weekend rainfall
From storms last weekend, Oakhurst and the surrounding area received slightly more than an inch of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist William Peterson said.
North Fork received 1.25 inches from the storms Dec. 10-11, Peterson said, while Coarsegold received an average of about an inch, alongside an inch at the Madera County Sheriff’s Substation in Oakhurst.
Through records kept at the Bass Lake Ranger District office in North Fork since 1903, the area receives an average of about 32 inches of rain from July 1 to June 30 each year.
With the weekend storms, the station reported it has received 8.16 inches of rain for this rain year.
Bigelow named assistant Republican leader
Assemblyman Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) has been named assistant Republican leader by Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes. Bigelow, who represents the 5th Assembly District, said he looks forward to tackling tough issues and working to build a better California.
Comments