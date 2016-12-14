Community Calendar - week of December 15

BINGO
Coarsegold Community Center Bingo: Mondays: doors open 10 a.m., first game 12 noon; Wednesday evenings doors open 5:30 p.m., first game 6:30 p.m.; 3rd Saturday of the month doors open 10 a.m., first game 12:15 p.m.; bingo and burgers on Saturday. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Senior Center Bingo: 12 noon Every Thursday and First two Saturdays; 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200.
CAR CLUBS
Southern High Sierra Corvettes: 6 p.m. social hour, meeting starts at 7 p.m. Second Wednesday; southernhighsierracorvettes.com. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Nolan (559) 877-7766.
CLUBS
North Fork Women’s Club: 10 a.m. First Wednesday; scholarship funding for women. Mill Site meeting room, 57839 Road 225, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-6554.
Sierra Mountain Quilters Association: 6 p.m. First Thursday; Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: sierramountainquilters.org.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Patty Spinelli email : pspinelli4@yahoo.com.
Oakhurst Democratic Club - : 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; Dec. 3 - There’s no place like home for the Holidays, except when you don’t have one. “Homeless for the Holidays 2016” is our Christmas theme at the next monthly meeting. Our guest speaker is Mike Rhodes, noted progressive journalist. Did the City of Fresno really use federal money intended to help the poor and use it to bulldoze homeless shelters? These and other important issues discussed in Rhodes new book, “Dispatches from the War Zone.” Mr. Rhodes will be available for questions following his remarks. Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
Coarsegold 4-H Meeting: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. second (except July and August) Thursday; refreshments available. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Pat (559) 683-5149.
DAR - Sierra Foothills Chapter “Daughters of the American Revolution.”: 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Barbara Whitehead (559) 641-7773.
Morning MOPS “Mothers of preschooler’s”: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Second Thursday; Brunch and childcare are provided. Every mother with children 0-5 years is welcome to join for support and encouragement. Yosemite Lakes Community Church, 43840 Patrick Ave., Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-2254 ext. 201.
DANCING
Gold Dust Dancers - Square & Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing 6-7 p.m., donation $2 per week. Square dance class at 7 p.m. donation $5 a week. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. golddustdancers.com. Details: (559) 692-2145 or (559) 868-3319.
ETC.
Baha’i’s of the Mountain Area: 7 p.m. Third Wednesday of the month ; discussion on topics: Elimination of Prejudice, Life after Death, Equality of Men and Women. Yosemite Bank community room, Oakhurst. Details: Don Reed (559) 683-7702 or www.bahai.us.
Jazzercise: 5:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday ; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Gerri (559) 641-8570.
Community Meal : 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Whittenburg Hall, lower level. New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. www.newcommunityumc.net. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Writing in the Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Every Monday ; Join us and Write! Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: (209) 769-1880.
Join the Adventure with a Former Missionary to China : October 16 - 31, 2017. See China with Father Joel Davadilla ; visit the Great Wall of China in Beijing, a Panda sanctuary, Terra Cota warriors in Xian and a 4 day cruise on the yellow river and much more. 5 Star hotel, food, airfare round trip from San Francisco. All inclusive $3,100 per person (not included price of a visa application to enter China.) Leave from Our Lady of the Sierra Parish, Oakhurst. See the full Itinerary at the church office. Details: (559) 642-3452.
The Elks : 4:30 cocktails, 6 p.m. dinner Friday Night Dinners ; Make reservations by Wednesday. Children 8 and under eat free and 9 to 12 half price. Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41& Road 222, Oakhurst. Call for menu choices weekly. Details: (559) 683-2717.
FOOD BANK
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
North Fork - Grace Community Church: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fourth Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Our Lady of the Sierra: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so there may not be enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Raymond Community Church: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. First Tuesday; fresh and perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Community Church - 325505 Road 600, Raymond. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
FUN & GAMES
Oakhurst Petanque Club: 9 a.m. Saturdays; www.oakhurstpetanque.org. Behind Oakhurst Elementary School on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Tish (559) 683-6540.
Play Bridge: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays ; United Methodist Church, Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Details: Paul (559) 658-8952.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast : 7 - 11 a.m. Last Saturday of the month ; All you can eat pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. $5. Details: Joe (559) 683-1443.
Spaghetti dinner - Our Lady of the Sierra : 5 - 7 p.m. First Friday; monthly dinner prepared by the Knights of Columbus. All you can eat includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $7.50 adults, youth 18 and under $4, families $20. Details: (559) 760-7406.
GARDENING
Mountain Laurel Garden Club: 10 a.m. First Friday; meet at members homes, in the Mountain Area. Details: Cheryl (559) 683-4079.
Manzanita Garden Club: 10 a.m. Second Thursday; Come join us, we meet in members homes. November program: hands on project making plant makers with clay. meet at members homes, Oakhurst. Details: Catana Hawkins (559) 683-0855.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
See’s Candy : in the Old Blockbuster building Monday, November 28 to December 23; Sponsored by Our Lady of the Sierra Women’s Guild. 40044 Hwy. 49, Suite B1 next to Von’s market, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5072 or email: etcone75@gmail.com.
Christmas at the Grove: 5 - 8:30 p.m. Every Friday and Saturday night ; 2 acres of lights and decorations. 42461 Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Free. Details: (559) 683-7911.
Believe in Christmas variety show - Golden Chain Theatre: Dec 9 - 18 Friday, Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. ; directed by James Mierkey with show featuring holiday songs and magic, caroling sing-alongs. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $15 at the door. Details: (559) 683-7112.
A Charlie Brown Christmas play - : Friday and Saturday 6:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 16 to December 18; Heather Sconce director featuring a delicious Christmas feast. Sierra Pines Church, 40855 Covey Court, Highway 49, Oakhurst. Dinner and Show $18 adults, students 10 and under, and seniors $15 . Details: (559) 683-2882.
Annual Christmas Concert by Sierra Chamber Singers: 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18; New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426, Oakhurst. Donations support Vision Academy of the Arts Scholarships. Details: Jackie Byers(559) 683- 7071.
Christmas Feast Outpouring: 4- 8 p.m. Friday, December 23; Free dinner, food, music, and Christmas presents. Volunteers are needed to donate food items, and their time and gifts for the children. Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Rebecca (559) 313-9570 or oakhurstoutpouring@gmail.com.
Christmas Dinner - Senior Center: 1 p.m. Sunday, December 25; All seniors who would be alone on Christmas Day are invited to join. Please come early to enjoy refreshments. Senior Center, 39800 Road 425 B (next to the community center), Oakhurst. Free. Details: RSVP (559) 683-3811.
MEETINGS
TOPS (take off pounds sensibly): 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Weight support group. Promise Land bldg., Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Val Stocker (559) 760-1177.
Oakhurst Elks Lodge - 2724 : 7 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Oakhurst Women’s Fellowship: Noon, First Wednesday; speakers, music, door prizes and fun. Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $11 inclusive. Details: (559) 642-4872.
Sierra Lodge - Free and Accepted Masons - 788: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; dinners - 3rd Friday of each month. 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Darren Stearns (559) 642-4513.
Mountain Bear Fan Club: 11:30 a.m. Third Thursday, . Details: (559) 683-1111.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 12 p.m. Thursdays; beginners to advanced. Tools available. Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Madera Oversight Coalition General Meeting (MOC): 6 p.m. Second Monday; our goal is to inform the public and discuss county wide issues that can cost us all money ($) and encourage responsible growth. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. info@moc1.org. Details: (559) 868-4400.
North Fork Rancheria TANF Executive Board : 5 p.m. Fourth Thursday; meetings subject to change, call to confirm date and location., North Fork. Details: Vicki Kelley (559) 877-2461.
Coarsegold Resource Conservation District: 9 a.m. Fourth Thursday; North Fork Mill site on Road 225, CDC Conference Room, North Fork. Details: (559) 642-3263.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Patty Spinelli email : pspinelli4@yahoo.com.
Oakhurst Sewer Advisory - MD22A: 8:30 a.m. First Wednesday; discussing Oakhurst Sewer and Water issues. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5757.
Madera Regional Water Management Group: 1:30 p.m. Second Monday; discussing all water issues in Madera County. rotating locations, Oakhurst. Details: and location (559) 642-7788.
LDS - Family History Center: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MCW - Mountain Community Women : Social at 9:30 and meeting starts at 10 a.m. First Monday of every month ; Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: Kathy Posey (559) 641-6572 or mountaincommunitywomen.com.
Men’s Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. First Saturday; Great food, music and fellowship. Sierra Pines Church, 40855 Covey Court, Highway 49, Oakhurst. $5 donation. First timers eat free..
MUSIC
Voices of the Sierra : 2 p.m. First and Third Sundays; a chapter of the Threshold Choir that sings secular songs of comfort to those near the end of their life. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 345-5034.
Mountain Pianists: 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18; At the home of Paul Milliken, Bass Lake. Details: Lucie Richter (559) 683-0352.
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Audubon Society - Area Christmas Bird Counts Scheduled: Friday, December 16; the National Audubon Society’s 117 Annual Christmas Bird count, an international bird census. visit www.audubon.org. Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Joe Frank (559) 683-5398.
SENIOR PROGRAMS
Coarsegold - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, Coarsegold. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jeri (559) 683-7953.
North Fork - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, North Fork. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jamie Flippen (559) 877-2346.
Oakhurst - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; . Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Brendan Drew (559) 683-3811.
Caregiver Respite Group : 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; take a break while your (alzheimers/dementia/elderly/disabled) family member enjoys a structured day of activities, socialization and personal care. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $15 includes lunch. Details: Jennie (559) 658-8227 or Barbara (559) 683-6474.
VETERANS ACTIVITIES
Caring Veterans of America: 9 a.m. Second Wednesday; Hitching Post - Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: Commander Terry Cole (559) 658-8939.
American Legion - Post 110: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Third Thursday; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1215.
Marine Corps League, Griswold Mountain Detachment - 1121: 9:30 a.m. Second Saturday; 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Jim Winney (559) 658-2062.
VFW Post 8743: 11 a.m. Second Saturday; Positive Living Center, 40056 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Powell (559) 658-5182.
Comments