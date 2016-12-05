Wine, toys and coats

The 10th annual Toys for Tots Wine Tasting will be held 6-9 p.m., Dec. 8, at the Queen’s Inn Wine Bar. Bring a toy worth $15 or donate that amount, and enjoy the tasting of eight wines. Toys will be collected at the Queen’s Inn through Dec. 11. The Enlightened Cupcake and light appetizers will also be offered.
Idle Hour Winery’s 3rd Annual Warm Coat/Sweater Drive will take place 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., daily through December. Drop off a warm coat or sweater and receive 10% off your wine purchase at the Oakhurst winery throughout December. Wine club members will receive 30% off any purchase with donation.
Details: (559) 760-9090.
Comments