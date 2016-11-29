Happy Holidays

Santa Claus is coming to town so you better watch for that bright red sleigh (or fire truck) and his eight reindeer. Even though his schedule is pretty booked, he always seems to be able to make time for all the good boys and girls. On Saturday, Dec. 3, he will enjoy breakfast with youngsters during the annual Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa. That evening, he plans on taking center stage during the Oakhurst Tree Lighting ceremony at 5 p.m., at the corner of Crane Valley Road (426) and Highway 41. For other upcoming holiday events, see sierrastar.com.
