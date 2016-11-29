Shaw family presents Christmas concert

The Shaw Family Band of Oakhurst will present a Christmas concert to benefit Manna House, 6 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church, 50443 High School Road (427).
Nine out of the 10 children of Kevin and Wendy Shaw ranging in age from 2 to 23, will perform. Band members include Chase, 23, Holly, 21, Macy, 18, Justus, 15, Elley, 13, Amy, 11, Lilly, 9, Peter, 7, and Daniel, 5.
Members of the band will blend their vocals with eight instruments through songs featuring energetic, new arrangements of Christmas hymns, unique blends of gospel, bluegrass and lots of harmony.
Christmas favorites will include Joy to the World, Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.
Last spring The Shaw Family Band won first place at the Visalia Great Western Fan Festival competition for Overall Best Performers and, with the release of their first album, Everybody Sing Joy, they traveled the US on a 56-day musical tour performing in five states from California to Virginia last summer.
Gary Kliewer, associate director of worship at Riverpark Bible Church in Fresno, has worked with the Shaw family and is a big fan of the family.
“Having had the pleasure of directing and working with the Shaw family, I can say without reservation, that their toe-tapping and exuberant spirit on stage is a direct reflection of the genuine joy and love they have for the Lord,” Kliewer said. “Spend a minute talking with them or an hour enjoying their concert and you will know exactly what I mean. You can’t help but have a smile on your face and be encouraged when you spend any time with them.”
Those attending the free concert are asked to bring canned goods for Manna House.
“Come enjoy a wonderful Christmas concert your whole family will enjoy,” Macy Shaw said.
Details: (559) 676-6551, shawfamilymusic.com.
Staff Report
