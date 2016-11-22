Community Calendar - week of November 24

BINGO
Coarsegold Community Center Bingo: Mondays: doors open 10 a.m., first game 12 noon; Wednesday evenings doors open 5:30 p.m., first game 6:30 p.m.; 3rd Saturday of the month doors open 10 a.m., first game 12:15 p.m.; bingo and burgers on Saturday. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Senior Center Bingo: 12 noon Every Thursday and First two Saturdays; 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200.
BUSINESS NETWORKING
MAMA - Mountain Area Merchant Association: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; join other merchants to discuss promoting local area business. Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Colette Goga (559) 683-7977.
Women in Business - sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: Noon Second Thursday; networking with business leaders, owners and managers. Call for location and schedule, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7766, oakhurstchamber.com.
CAR CLUBS
Southern High Sierra Corvettes: 6 p.m. social hour, meeting starts at 7 p.m. Second Wednesday; southernhighsierracorvettes.com. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Nolan (559) 877-7766.
CLUBS
North Fork Women’s Club: 10 a.m. First Wednesday; scholarship funding for women. Mill Site meeting room, 57839 Road 225, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-6554.
Sierra Mountain Quilters Association: 6 p.m. First Thursday; Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: sierramountainquilters.org.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Patty Spinelli email : pspinelli4@yahoo.com.
Oakhurst Democratic Club - : 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; Dec. 3 - There’s no place like home for the Holidays, except when you don’t have one. “Homeless for the Holidays 2016” is our Christmas theme at the next monthly meeting. Our guest speaker is Mike Rhodes, noted progressive journalist. Did the City of Fresno really use federal money intended to help the poor and use it to bulldoze homeless shelters? These and other important issues discussed in Rhodes new book, “Dispatches from the War Zone.” Mr. Rhodes will be available for questions following his remarks. Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
Coarsegold 4-H Meeting: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. second (except July and August) Thursday; refreshments available. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Pat (559) 683-5149.
DANCING
Gold Dust Dancers - Square & Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing 6-7 p.m., donation $2 per week. Square dance class at 7 p.m. donation $5 a week. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. golddustdancers.com. Details: (559) 692-2145 or (559) 868-3319.
ETC.
Baha’i’s of the Mountain Area: 7 p.m. Third Wednesday of the month ; discussion on topics: Elimination of Prejudice, Life after Death, Equality of Men and Women. Yosemite Bank community room, Oakhurst. Details: Don Reed (559) 683-7702 or www.bahai.us.
Jazzercise: 5:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday ; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Gerri (559) 641-8570.
Community Meal : 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Whittenburg Hall, lower level. New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. www.newcommunityumc.net. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Writing in the Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Every Monday ; Join us and Write! Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: (209) 769-1880.
Join the Adventure with a Former Missionary to China : October 16 - 31, 2017. See China with Father Joel Davadilla ; visit the Great Wall of China in Beijing, a Panda sanctuary, Terra Cota warriors in Xian and a 4 day cruise on the yellow river and much more. 5 Star hotel, food, airfare round trip from San Francisco. All inclusive $3,100 per person (not included price of a visa application to enter China.) Leave from Our Lady of the Sierra Parish, Oakhurst. See the full Itinerary at the church office. Details: (559) 642-3452.
The Elks : 4:30 cocktails, 6 p.m. dinner Friday Night Dinners ; Make reservations by Wednesday. Children 8 and under eat free and 9 to 12 half price. Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41& Road 222, Oakhurst. Call for menu choices weekly. Details: (559) 683-2717.
FOOD BANK
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
North Fork - Grace Community Church: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fourth Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Our Lady of the Sierra: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so there may not be enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Raymond Community Church: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. First Tuesday; fresh and perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Community Church - 325505 Road 600, Raymond. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
FUN & GAMES
Oakhurst Petanque Club: 9 a.m. Saturdays; www.oakhurstpetanque.org. Behind Oakhurst Elementary School on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Tish (559) 683-6540.
Play Bridge: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays ; United Methodist Church, Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Details: Paul (559) 658-8952.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast : 7 - 11 a.m. Last Saturday of the month ; All you can eat pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. $5. Details: Joe (559) 683-1443.
Spaghetti dinner - Our Lady of the Sierra : 5 - 7 p.m. First Friday; monthly dinner prepared by the Knights of Columbus. All you can eat includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $7.50 adults, youth 18 and under $4, families $20. Details: (559) 760-7406.
Collectible Book Sale - FOBL - Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3; Book prices $2 and up. Children’s books $1 Proceeds benefit Oakhurst Branch Library. Library Community Room on Civic Circle, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7552 or oakhurstfobl.com.
GARDENING
Mountain Laurel Garden Club: 10 a.m. First Friday; meet at members homes, in the Mountain Area. Details: Cheryl (559) 683-4079.
Manzanita Garden Club: 10 a.m. Second Thursday; Come join us, we meet in members homes. November program: hands on project making plant makers with clay. meet at members homes, Oakhurst. Details: Catana Hawkins (559) 683-0855.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE
Annual Christmas Craft Show - Soroptimist International of Mariposa: Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, December 2 to December 3; There will be more than 75 local crafters participating and showing everything from art to handcrafted wood items. Soroptimist will show off their culinary skills at the “Country Cafe.” There will be a daily door prize and a raffle of various items and baskets. Mariposa Fairgrounds on Hwy. 49, Mariposa. Admission and parking are free. Details: Karen (209) 742-4680.
Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, December 10; later at elementary school 7 p.m. Songs of the Season event. Featuring The Minarets Choir, Sierra High Choral and Sugar Pine performing. Desserts and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. Town Hall, 33060 Mono Road (228), North Fork.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Bass Lake Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights: 4 p.m. Saturday, November 26; Bass Lake’s Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights will be held at 6 p.m., and free photo with Santa in the Cedar Room. Holiday music by DJ Fig, boutique and raffle for childs bike. Fire Engine bringing Santa to town. Pines Village, Bass Lake. Details: (559) 642-3141.
Coarsegold Tree Lighting by Coarsegold Chamber: 5 p.m. Saturday, November 26; craft fair, Santa Claus, cookie decorating and more. Coarsegold Village Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 683-3900.
Tenaya Tree lighting ceremony: 6 - 9 p.m. Saturday, November 26; Cookies, cocoa and Santa and the Big Christmas Tree in the lobby of Tenaya. Tenaya Lodge, Fish Camp.
See’s Candy : Find us in the Old Blockbuster building Monday, November 28 to December 23; Sponsored by Our Lady of the Sierra Women’s Guild. 40044 Hwy. 49, Suite B1 next to Von’s market, Oakhurst.
American Legion Post and Auxiliary Annual Christmas tree lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3; Mr and Mrs Claus in a workshop for children’s crafts, serving soup, cookies, chocolate, line dancing and DJ with a band. Raffles and more. Coarsegold Community Center, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-3900.
Santa Arrives - Christmas Tree lighting - : 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3; hot cider and cocoa coffee, cinnamon rolls, hot dogs, kettle corn, pine cone decorating, games, and 2 bounce houses..Sierra Telephone and Ditton Realty work together to kick off the Holiday Season with a celebration at the “Talking Bear Corner.”There’s music, story telling, gift books, and more. Mrs. Santa will be there to greet you and of course, Santa will arrive to thrill all girls and boys in a big red fire engine. Corner of Hwy. 41 and Crane Valley Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Belina Ditton (559) 683-5854.
Christmas at Fresno Flats: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4; Call to make reservation for tea, cake and sandwiches. Visit Santa, browse our bake sale for special goodies and enjoy a walk through Larrymore House. Fresno Flats Historic Village on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Tea seating at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. - $12 adults, $6 children. Details: Vicki Burkhalter (559)683-5854.
Christmas Tree Auction - 13th Annual Holiday Event: 3 p.m. silent auction begins, Live Auction follows Sunday, December 4; complimentary champagne, hors d’oeurves, raffles and door prizes. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club and other local charities. Bass Lake Event Center, Bass Lake. $45 per person. Details: (559) 683-9000.
Believe in Christmas variety show - Golden Chain Theatre: Dec 9 - 18 Friday, Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. ; directed by James Mierkey with show featuring holiday songs and magic, caroling sing-alongs. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $15 at the door. Details: (559) 683-7112.
Tree Lighting Ceremony - North Fork: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, December 10; Dr. Seuss’ Whoville parade begins followed by the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Santa will be waiting at Town Hall with free toys for the children. Hot cocoa cookies and baked goods available. Downtown, North Fork.
Christmas Concert : 4 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 11; Combined Choirs from Presbyterian, United Methodist churches performing as well as a mini-orchestra area instrumentalists. Featuring “Do you hear what I hear.” Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Rigrunner Christmas Dinner: 5 p.m. social hour and dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 14; Blue Heron, YLP Clubhouse, YLP Coarsegold.
A Charlie Brown Christmas play - : Friday and Saturday 6:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 16 to December 18; Heather Sconce director featuring a delicious Christmas feast. Sierra Pines Church, 40855 Covey Court, Highway 49, Oakhurst. Dinner and Show $18 adults, students 10 and under, and seniors $15 . Details: (559) 683-2882.
Christmas Feast Outpouring: 4- 8 p.m. Friday, December 23; Free dinner, food, music, and Christmas presents. Volunteers are needed to donate food items, and their time and gifts for the children. Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Rebecca (559) 313-9570 or oakhurstoutpouring@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
TOPS (take off pounds sensibly): 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Weight support group. Promise Land bldg., Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Val Stocker (559) 760-1177.
Oakhurst Elks Lodge - 2724 : 7 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Tea Party Action meeting Oakhurst - Coarsegold : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; centralvalleyteaparty.com. Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-4921 or matp@sti.net.
Oakhurst Women’s Fellowship: Noon, First Wednesday; speakers, music, door prizes and fun. Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $11 inclusive. Details: (559) 642-4872.
Sierra Lodge - Free and Accepted Masons - 788: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; dinners - 3rd Friday of each month. 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Darren Stearns (559) 642-4513.
Mountain Bear Fan Club: 11:30 a.m. Third Thursday; . Details: (559) 683-1111.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 12 p.m. Thursdays; beginners to advanced. Tools available. Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Madera Oversight Coalition General Meeting (MOC): 6 p.m. Second Monday; our goal is to inform the public and discuss county wide issues that can cost us all money ($) and encourage responsible growth. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. info@moc1.org. Details: (559) 868-4400.
North Fork Rancheria TANF Executive Board : 5 p.m. Fourth Thursday; meetings subject to change, call to confirm date and location. , North Fork. Details: Vicki Kelley (559) 877-2461.
Coarsegold Resource Conservation District: 9 a.m. Fourth Thursday; North Fork Mill site on Road 225, CDC Conference Room, North Fork. Details: (559) 642-3263.
Oakhurst Sewer Advisory - MD22A: 8:30 a.m. First Wednesday; discussing Oakhurst Sewer and Water issues. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5757.
Madera Regional Water Management Group: 1:30 p.m. Second Monday; discussing all water issues in Madera County. rotating locations, Oakhurst. Details: and location (559) 642-7788.
LDS - Family History Center: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MCW - Mountain Community Women : Social at 9:30 and meeting starts at 10 a.m. First Monday of every month ; Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: Kathy Posey (559) 641-6572 or mountaincommunitywomen.com.
Men’s Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. First Saturday; Great food, music and fellowship. Sierra Pines Church, 40855 Covey Court, Highway 49, Oakhurst. $5 donation. First timers eat free.
MUSIC
Voices of the Sierra : 2 p.m. First and Third Sundays; a chapter of the Threshold Choir that sings secular songs of comfort to those near the end of their life. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 345-5034.
Cowboy Christmas Concert - Western Gospel Service - Cowboy Church: Shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday, December 10; Tim Johnson - fiddler, Cliff Neufeld - piano, Eddie Guzman -guitar and harmonica. Great Western Gospel music. Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst.
PUBLIC FORUMS
Health Coach Training for Diabetes and Hypertension Management: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Every Wednesday except Thanksgiving week in November ; The Madera County Public Health Department invites you to attend. This 4 day series of trainings provides information for healthy lifestyles and health goals. Oakhurst Medical Group, 40232 Junction Drive, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Eliana (559) 675-7893 ext. 428.
SCOUTS
Boy Scout Troop - 316: 6:30 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: George Stillman (559) 642-7683.
Boy Scout Troop - 357: 7 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Scout Building, North Fork. Details: Dave Smith (559) 877-2186.
Cub Scout Troop 314: 6 p.m. Tuesdays; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) Rivergold School, Coarsegold. Details: Den Leader Tim McGrew (559) 760-3369.
Boy Scout Troop - 341: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; boys ages 11 (or 6th grade) to 17. Oak Creek Intermediate (OCI), Oakhurst. www.bsaoaktroop341.org. Details: Ben Kenison (559) 676-2335.
Royal Rangers - Outpost 242: Wednesdays; boys ages 5-18. Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Andy Clendenning (559) 683-8760.
Cub Scout Pack - 341: 6 p.m. Last Thursday; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) weekly Den locations vary, Oakhurst. Details: Larry Jeffries (559) 658-5292.
SELF-HELP GROUPS
Alanon: Tuesday 6 p.m. and Friday noon; New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Alanon: 7 p.m. Mondays; Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church, 43840 Patrick Avenue, Module #2, YLP Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:45 p.m. dinner and 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesdays; find freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. North Fork Christian Center, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-4251.
Alcoholics Anonymous : meetings in all mountain areas daily ; , Oakhurst. Details: visit: oakhurstaa.org, (559) 683-1662.
SENIOR PROGRAMS
Coarsegold - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, Coarsegold. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jeri (559) 683-7953.
North Fork - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, North Fork. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jamie Flippen (559) 877-2346.
Oakhurst - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; . Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Brendan Drew (559) 683-3811.
Caregiver Respite Group : 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; take a break while your (alzheimers/dementia/elderly/disabled) family member enjoys a structured day of activities, socialization and personal care. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $15 includes lunch. Details: Jennie (559) 658-8227 or Barbara (559) 683-6474.
SERVICE CLUBS
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Jackie Mallouf (559) 683-6832.
Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis: Noon Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Vicki Burkhalter (559) 683-5854.
Bass Lake Lions: 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Wednesdays; President Chris Baker Ducey’s Restaurant, Bass Lake. Details: basslakelions.org.
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary: Noon Wednesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Dr. Bob Brosi.
Sierra Lions Club: 6 p.m. First and Third Wednesdays; President Don Keifer. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: sierralionsclub.org.
Soroptimist International of the Sierras: 12 noon, First and Third Thursdays; Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: President Dannie Forbes at SISierra@Soroptimist.net.
SINGLES
Senior Singles Dining Club - 55+: 5 p.m. Second Thursday; Dec. 8 dinner is at Sweetwater Steakhouse, 41177 Hwy 41 Dinner at a different local restaurant every month, Oakhurst. Details: Reservations (559) 760-8372.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Helping Hands Pregnancy and Parenting Center: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday ; pregnancy test and parenting classes. Earn Baby Bucks to shop in the boutique. Mon - Thurs. 10-4 p.m. 40356 Oak Park Way, Suite A & B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kenya (559) 642-2229.
Chronic Illness Group: 10 a.m. First and Third Thursday; anyone suffering from chronic illness including cancer, diabetes, Fibromyalgia, I.B.S. or chronic back pain. 3rd Thursday each month will practice Tai Chi. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Mary Nelsen (559) 658-1394.
PFLAG: 6 -8 p.m. Second Tuesday; PFlag is a nonprofit organization for parents, friends of lesbian and gays. Offering support and education for all individuals. Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Jennifer Rogers (559) 760-8701.
Mommy Time - Support: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.) First Wednesday; support, information and education for moms and moms-to-be. Sponsored by Natural Instincts Community Birth Collective. North Fork Studio, North Fork. Free. Details: Jenny (559) 240-4370.
Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia by Valley Caregiver Resource Center: 10 - 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; support group for individuals caring for persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (800) 541-8614 or Carol (559) 683-4045.
Gambling Problems - Free Counseling: sessions offered Monday - Saturday; do you or someone you know have a gambling problem? Individual or family counseling is available with an authorized treatment provider, trained through the office of Problem Gambling and UCLA. , Oakhurst. Free. Details: Licensed Clinician, David Johnson (559) 707-9212.
VETERANS ACTIVITIES
Caring Veterans of America: 9 a.m. Second Wednesday; Hitching Post - Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: Commander Terry Cole (559) 658-8939.
American Legion - Post 110: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Third Thursday; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1215.
Marine Corps League, Griswold Mountain Detachment - 1121: 9:30 a.m. Second Saturday; 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Jim Winney (559) 658-2062.
VFW Post 8743: 11 a.m. Second Saturday; Positive Living Center, 40056 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Powell (559) 658-5182.
VOLUNTEER GROUPS
EMC - SPCA: 5:30 p.m. Second Tuesday; if you love animals and would like to help. The Cat’s Meow, 40315 Junction Dr. Suite C, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-6611.
WORKSHOP
Health Coach Training: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30; Madera County Public Health Department invites you to the Diabetes and Hypertension management training program. Last day to register is Oct. 28. Oakhurst Medical Group Room, 40232 Junction Dr. at Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Eliana Oropeza (559) 675-7893 or eliana.oropeza@co.madera.ca.gov.
