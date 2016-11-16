Holiday Harmony

The Oakhurst Community Band welcomes fall and the approaching holiday season with a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Mountain Christian Center. The concert will feature three guest conductors, Mike Corrigan, Pat Mierkey and Bill Samuelson.
The concert will feature fall seasonal as well as holiday music and Santa will conduct “The Jingle Bell March” when he is not passing out candy canes to the audience.
“This is such an affordable (totally free) opportunity to come together as a true community (all ages, all backgrounds) in an expression of unity in a time of social and political upheaval,” said Samuelson. “We can focus on our common appreciation of beauty and working together to bring forth the very best from every individual to accomplish as a body what would be impossible as separate units. I am confident concert-goers will leave inspired, refreshed and feeling more connected to our Mountain Area.”
The concert will open with “Fanfare and Flourishes” by James Curnow and Mierkey warns the audience to “hold on to your hats” for this piece. “This concert will give the audience the experience of enjoying familiar music along with more unfamiliar songs,” he said.
Samuelson will conduct Robert Jager’s “Hebraic Rhapsody” to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, “Ignition” by Todd Stalter, and “Lux Aurumque” by Eric Whitacre.
Three marches will be conducted by Mierkey. A somewhat obscure Sousa era “March: Independentia” by R.B. Hall, a rival of Sousa, is included in the playlist as well as a piece arranged by John Edmondson,“Fidgety Feet,” a jazz tune with solos by band members Ted Strauss on clarinet and Randy Emerzian on tenor saxophone.
Corrigan will conduct a major portion of the concert including an excerpt from Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” The arrangement is by Robert Longfield. He will also conduct a number of pieces celebrating the Christmas season. “And Heaven and Nature Ring” arranged by Patrick Roszell and “A Fireside Christmas” arranged by Sammy Nestico are slated for the second half of the concert.
Each of the three guest conductors is a retired music teacher/conductor. They are filling in for director Randy Hyatt for this concert but Hyatt will participate in the concert in the French horn section.
“It’s great to share the podium with two other conductors. Each one adds a tremendous amount to our group,” said Corrigan. “It’s an honor to help conduct such a talented group of musicians. We are fortunate to have such musical talent of all ages in our group. This community has always upheld a tradition of musical excellence and this concert will continue that heritage.”
While the concert is free, donations are accepted. The Oakhurst Community Band is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation which relies on business and individual support.
Details: Oakhurst Community Band Holiday Concert: 3 p.m., Nov. 20, Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Highway 49 (behind True Value Home Center). (559) 760-3849, oakhurstband.com.
