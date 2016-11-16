News Briefs - week of November 17

Holiday deadline
Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the deadline for the Sierra Home Advertiser Nov. 30 edition will be Wednesday, Nov. 23 by noon.
Holiday pies mix-up
The Sierra Star has received calls from concerned community members about Taste of Soul offering holiday pies, given the contact number is out-of-state. This is a legitimate offering by Shelley Arnest, who has returned to the Mountain Area from Mississippi, and continues to use her cell number with the 228 area code. Just as with past years, all proceeds from the pies Arnest makes goes to Manna House. The cost is $15 per pie, and checks can be made out to Manna House. Pie options include Southern Sweet Potato Pie, Georgia Peach Cobbler, and California Pumpkin; other pies can be made upon request. All pies must be picked up or delivered by Nov. 22.
To place an order: Shelley Arnest, (228) 209-4377.
Cruise the Rhine
The Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce invites chamber and community members to cruise the Rhine with Discover and Explore. To learn more about the trip, which departs in spring 2017, a presentation will be held 5 p.m., Nov. 29, at Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant. The price of the cruise starts at $4,199 per person.
RSVP or details: (559) 683-7766.
Garden workshop at True Value
The Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value presents its Four Season Shrubs and Trees workshop starting at 1 p.m. Nov. 20.
The event will cover how to stake trees, attract birds with berries, information on Winter evergreens, and any questions from attendees.
The workshop is free, and participants will receive a 20% coupon good towards any plant purchase.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
Craft show
Soroptimist International of Mariposa will hold a two-day Christmas Craft Show 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dec. 3 at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. There is a daily door prize and a raffle of various items and baskets.
Admission and parking free.
Winter activities in Yosemite
On Nov. 20, author Sharon Giacomazzi will have a presentation on the history of winter activities in Yosemite National Park, such as how it was considered to host the 1932 Winter Olympics.
The presentation will be held at the Mariposa Museum & History Center from 2 - 3 p.m.
Details: (209) 966-2924.
Holiday giveaways
Manna House sign-ups for the Thanksgiving giveaway are currently underway. Large roasting chickens, along with items for traditional side dishes, will be handed out until supplies run out during the giveaway, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nov. 22.
Christmas sign-ups will take place Dec. 1-16, with the giveaway 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dec. 20. The Manna House clothing department will be closed Dec. 14 so that volunteers can help Santa and his elves set up the toys. The clothing department will reopen Jan. 3.
Details: (559) 683-6262.
Christmas Dinner
The 7th annual Outpouring Christmas Dinner will be held 4-8 p.m., Dec. 23, at the Oakhurst Community Center. Volunteers are needed to donate food items, their time and gifts for the children. The food items needed (in 9x13 throw-away pans) are:
☆ 15 pans of sliced turkey
☆ 15 pans of sliced ham
☆ 20 pans of yams/sweet potatoes
☆ 20 pans of stuffing
☆ 20 pans of mashed potatoes
☆ 20 pans of green beans
☆ 12 bags of rolls
☆ 20 1 qt containers of gravy (the gravy can be in disposable containers)
To volunteer time, the shifts are 2 hours each.
Details: Rebecca Kohout at oakhurstoutpouring@gmail.com.
Wine needed
Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst board member and volunteer Maria Miller (the Russian) is trying to collect more than 200 bottles of wine to decorate a tree that will be sold at the annual Christmas Tree Auction, which benefits B&GC.
To donate or details: Maria, (559) 676-9779.
