News Briefs for week of November 10

Veteran’s Day service
Little Church on the Hill in Oakhurst will hold a Veteran’s Day service at its location in the Oakhill Cemetery starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
This service will give thanks for the sacrifice of thousands of men and women for the freedoms Americans enjoy, with patriotic hymns, a short message, and prayers and readings. Rev. David A. Sebastian will lead the service.
Details: Rev. Sebastian, (559) 683-HOPE (4673).
Veteran’s Day Spaghetti Dinner
The Oakhurst Elks Lodge will hold its annual Veteran’s Day Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser Nov. 11. No host cocktails at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 6. All-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad and garlic bread for $10, children 9-12, $5; children under 8 and veterans eat for free.
Reservations: (559) 683-2717.
Town Hall
Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler will host his final Town Hall of the year at the Oakhurst Community Center from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Chamber nominations
The Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Business of the Year.
Chamber membership is not a requirement. Anyone can be nominated. Nominations must be received by Dec. 1.
Details: (559) 683-7766, or oakhurstchamber.com.
Bye bye mattress
Mariposa County is now offering a free recycling program for old mattresses. A program of the national Mattress Recycling Council, mattresses can be dropped off at the county landfill north of Mariposa. The program was created in an effort to help combat illegal dumping of mattresses.
The landfill is located at 5593 Highway 49 North, and is open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; closed, Sunday, Monday and holidays.
Details: (209) 966-5165.
Pies for Manna House
Taste of Soul will once again offer holiday pies, with all proceeds going to Manna House. The cost is $15 per pie, and checks can be made out to Manna House. Pie options include Southern Sweet Potato Pie, Georgia Peach Cobbler, and California Pumpkin; other pies can be made upon request. All pies must be picked up or delivered by Nov. 22.
To place an order: Shelley Arnest, (228) 209-4377.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Haley Phillips will be held 5-8 p.m., Nov. 10 at the Oakhurst Community Center. Adults are $10 and children 12 and under $7.
Phillips is a 20-year-old passenger who was in a car accident Sept. 13, on Highway 41 and Serpa Canyon Road. She was airlifted to Fresno in critical condition. All monies raised at this event will go towards her medical expenses.
Free admission
Yosemite National Park will offer free admission to the public in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Fees being waived for Veterans Day only include the fees associated with entrance into the park. All other fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park still apply.
The National Park Service has honored Veterans Day as a fee free day since 2006. Waiving entrance fees on Veterans Day is one way the National Park Service works to show appreciation for the millions of men and women who fight to protect America’s great treasures, including Yosemite National Park.
Details: nps.gov/yose.
Light up Oakhurst
Hire the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst to light up your home or business. The club purchases the mini LED white or colored lights and puts them up in time for the Oakhurst Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 3. After the New Year, the club will even come and take down the lights and store them for you for future years.
The cost is $15 per 24 foot light strand, plus $10 donation to the Boys & Girls Club. Take down is a $10 donation and $2 per light strand.
Details: Lanie Suderman, (559) 683-4636, lanie@yosemitethisyear.com.
Daffodil month
It is Daffodil Planting Month, and each year since 1995, Vision Academy of the Arts has spear-headed the effort to plant daffodils in the Mountain Area. Hundreds of bulbs are planted annually in memory or honor of loved ones. Pick up a bag at True Value or Western Sierra Nursery and encourage everyone to take part in your commemoration of those you love. To date, there have been more than 10,000 daffodils planted.
Law enforcement appreciation
Bruce Newton, Senior Pastor at Sierra Pines Church, has designated this Sunday, Nov. 13 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the church. The purpose is to communicate to Mountain Area law enforcement professionals how much they are appreciated by the community.
Personnel from the Madera County and Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Madera County District Attorney’s Office and Oakhurst CHP office are all scheduled to attend.
Details: (559) 683-2882.
