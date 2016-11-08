Eating out this Thanksgiving

For those who prefer to dine out over the Thanksgiving holiday, there are plenty of scrumptious options available in the Mountain Area.
Ducey’s on the Lake
A traditional Thanksgiving buffet, served 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., will be offered, presented by Executive Chef Johnathan Frabotta. The buffet includes a bountiful array of salads, entrees, sides, dessert selection and a carving station.
Prices: $35.95 (adults); $27.95 (seniors 55+); $16.95 (children age 4-12). Prices include the buffet and soft drinks, subject to tax and gratuity.
Reservations required: (559) 642-2585 ext. 444 or (800) 350-7463.
Note that the morning breakfast service will be available 7-10 a.m., and the regular Ducey’s on the Lake dinner menu will not be served that day. However, Ducey’s Bar & Grill will be open for regular lunch and dinner service from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and reservations are requested for parties of six or more.
Tenaya Lodge
A Thanksgiving feast, served 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., starts with salads, imported cheeses, smoked seafood and shrimp; a carving station with New York strip loin, turkey with gravy and cranberry, chicken provencal, and moonfish; sides of candied yams, whipped potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans; finished off with pumpkin, apple, and pecan pies, and assorted cheesecakes.
A kids menu is also available consisting of turkey, masked potatoes, pizza, chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, cookies, Jell-O, and puddings.
Harpist Linda Dunn will entertain from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., followed by guitarist and violinist John Kilburn from 3:30 - 8 p.m.
Prices: $44.95 (adults age 13-54); $35.95 (seniors 55+); $16.95 (children age 4-12).
Private rooms are available for large parties.
Reservations recommended: (559) 692-8974.
Sierra Restaurant at Tenaya
Dinner specials, served 4:30 - 9 p.m., include soups and salad, ranging in price from $9.95 to $15.95; a main course consisting of roasted tom turkey, pepper crusted New York strip, beef short rib, smoked pork chop, seared duck breast, and arctic char, ranging in price from $35.95 to $38.95. A variety of desserts will be offered, all for under $10.
Reservations recommended: (877) 247-9241.
Big Trees Lodge
Holiday fare, served 12 - 9 p.m., includes mushroom profiterole, roasted butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey with giblet gravy, roast prime rib of Angus beef, poached halibut, roasted baby pumpkin and assorted desserts. Recommended wines will be suggested depending on the entree chosen.
Prices: $49.95 (adults); $22.50 (children ages 6 to 12); and children five and under free. All dinners include rolls and butter, and a non-alcoholic beverage. A 15% gratuity will automatically be added to tables of six or more. Corkage fee of $15.
Reservations required: (209) 375-6556.
Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant
A six-course Pilgrim’s Feast, prepared by Executive Chef Jonathon Perkins, will be served Nov. 24, with the first seating at 2 p.m., and the last seating at 6:30 p.m., with seating every half hour.
The menu includes slow roasted steelhead salmon, white baja shrimp, sautéed medallions of pork, salad of winter greens, Vermont maple-squash mousse, and white chocolate-lime bavarois.
Prices: $112 for adults, excludes tax and tip; $75 for children under 8.
Reservations recommended: (559) 683-6800.
Yosemite Gateway Restaurant
Thanksgiving day menu, served noon - 8 p.m., features roasted carved turkey, carved prime rib, bacon brown sugar ham, salisbury steak and chicken strip, with sides of mashed potatoes, candied yams, corn, green bean casserole, stuffing stuffed portobello mushrooms, spinach and cheese ravioli with ratatouille marina, ambrosia, a salade bar, fruit and veggie platters, and assorted desserts.
Prices: $32 for adults; $23 for seniors; $15 for children 11-15 years of age, and free for those 10 and under.
Reservations suggested: (559) 641-2477.
