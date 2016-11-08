Wine Trail this weekend

On Nov. 12 and 13, the Madera Wine Trail will host its 14th annual Holiday Spirit Weekend. Visitors can travel to eight wineries and taste a variety of award-winning wines, enjoy live music, holiday gift shopping, and indulge in gourmet food from local caterers and food trucks.
Wine Trail Weekend is the perfect time for visitors to experience Madera’s rich wine heritage and unique family wineries. Whether you’re new to wine or a connoisseur, there is something for everyone on the Madera Wine Trail.
Participating wineries/events
☆ Idle Hour Winery (41139 Highway 41): Idle Hour will have Mountain Area vendors as well as live music from a jazz trio including Laurie Ballard on Saturday, and electric violin player Patrick Contreras on Sunday. The winery will also showcase two new releases, a 2013 Reserve Tempranillo and a 2012 Syrah from Coarsegold’s Love Ranch Vineyard. (559) 760-9090.
☆ Birdstone Winery (9400 Road 36): Birdstone will celebrate its 11-year anniversary with live music by J.J. Brown on Saturday and Flemenco Sol on Sunday. A delicious lunch will also be available from Chef Mazzoni throughout the weekend. (559) 970-2060.
☆ Fasi Estate Winery (42415 Road 208): Come by Fasi Estate Winery and enjoy three of its newly-released wines, paired perfect for holiday feasts. (559) 822-2111.
☆ San Joaquin Wine Company (21821 Avenue 16): New releases will be the Moody Press 2015 Katelyn Rose and Moody Press 2013 Zinfandel. Gastro Grill will be on site for food, along with live music by Rhythm Review on Saturday from noon - 3 p.m. (559) 673-0066.
☆ Toca Madera Winery (36140 Avenue 9): Toca invites customers to try the recently-released Temperanillo Reserve and a Grenache/Syrah/Mouvedre blend. There will be live music on Sunday, food from food trucks Gonzales Taqueria and Meltdown Bistro, Cuban cigars, and a mix of craftsmen selling their goods. (559) 474-8286.
☆ Westbrook Wine Farm (49610 House Ranch Road, appointment only at 559-868-3499): Westbrook Wine Farm will be pouring eight wines from their “ghost vineyards” on both days or until depleted. Call to make a reservation.
☆ Ficklin Vineyards (30246 Avenue 7 1/2): (559) 674-4598.
☆ Papagni Wines (9505 Road 30 1/2): (559) 673-5754.
Details: Madera Wine Trail, Wendy Eachus at (559) 706-8216, wendy@maderavintners.com, or visit maderawinetrail.com.
