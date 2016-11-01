Community View - week of November 3

Daylight Savings Time
Remember to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday, Nov. 5.
P-40 presentation
Author and Sierra Star columnist Tony Krizan will hold a slideshow presentation on the P-40 aircrafts that crashed in Kings Canyon National Park, including photos of ones he located during hikes in Sequoia National Forest.
The presentation will be held at the Mariposa Airport at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Details: Tony Borresan, (209)-966-2143.
Special artist showcase
Yosemite Western Artists members are holding a special Artists Showcase at the historic Gertrude Schoolhouse, Road 600, across the street from River Creek golf course, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Artwork depicting landscapes, portraits and more will be featured. Additionally, you can win a drawing for a portrait of your beloved pet by YWA artist Darlene Jaeger. During this event used art supplies will be available at bargain prices. Everyone is welcome.
Details: Sandee Scott, (559) 760-1058.
Ballot drop off sites
Madera County residents who vote by mail can drop off their ballots from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, despite it being a Saturday.
For Eastern Madera County residents, the sheriff’s substation in Oakhurst, located at 48267 Liberty Drive, will accept ballots that day. The county’s clerk-recorder Rebecca Martinez and a deputy clerk will be present. For other county residents, dropped off ballots are accepted at the county government center, located at 200 W. 4th Street in the City of Madera.
Details: votemadera.com, Madera County Elections Division, (559) 675-7720.
Mono Museum membership dinner
The Sierra Mono Museum in North Fork will hold its annual membership dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 inside North Fork School’s Kennedy Hall.
A turkey dinner with all the trimmings is included for $10, and members, at $25 for annual membership at the historic museum, can enjoy the meal for no additional charge. Desserts will be provided by the North Fork Women’s Club, alongside a raffle, cake walk, and other familyu friendly events.
Details: Sierra Mono Museum, (559) 877-2115.
Taters & Tables
Mountain Community Women will hold its 27th annual Taters & Tables Luncheon raffle and table setting contest 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Donations are $15. No tickets will be sold at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the Oakhurst Community Center.
Details: Marilyn VanBuren, (559) 642-2766.
Cub scout food drive
Cub Scout Pack #314 of Coarsegold started a food drive to benefit Manna House of Oakhurst Nov. 1, with donation barrels set up at both the CHP and Sheriff’s Substation offices in Oakhurst.
Donations will be taken until a week before Thanksgiving, and the scouts will also hold a door-to-door food drive in Yosemite Lakes Park Nov. 12.
Details: Steve Barber, (559) 862-7031.
Trump rally
The Oakhurst/Coarsegold/Mountain Area Tea Party will hold a rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump at the corner of Highway 41 and Road 426 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
During the rally, the group will have free bumper stickers and signs available, as well as a voter guide.
Details: (408) 893-8348.
Christmas Boutique
The 15th Annual Christmas Boutique by Christ Church Women will be held 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nov. 19, at ECCO (the Evergreen Conference Center) in Oakhurst.
Details: Patsy, (559) 642-6913 to charge your lunch.
