Community Calendar week of November 3

BINGO
Coarsegold Community Center Bingo: Mondays: doors open 10 a.m., first game 12 noon; Wednesday evenings doors open 5:30 p.m., first game 6:30 p.m.; 3rd Saturday of the month doors open 10 a.m., first game 12:15 p.m.; bingo and burgers on Saturday. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Senior Center Bingo: 12 noon Every Thursday and First two Saturdays; 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200.
BUSINESS NETWORKING
MAMA - Mountain Area Merchant Association: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; join other merchants to discuss promoting local area business. Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Colette Goga (559) 683-7977.
Women in Business - sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: Noon Second Thursday; networking with business leaders, owners and managers. Call for location and schedule, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7766, oakhurstchamber.com.
CAR CLUBS
Southern High Sierra Corvettes: 6 p.m. social hour, meeting starts at 7 p.m. First Wednesday; southernhighsierracorvettes.com. Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Nolan (559) 877-7766.
CLUBS
North Fork Women’s Club: 10 a.m. First Wednesday; scholarship funding for women. Mill Site meeting room, 57839 Road 225, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-6554.
Sierra Mountain Quilters Association: 6 p.m. First Thursday; Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: sierramountainquilters.org.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Patty Spinelli email : pspinelli4@yahoo.com.
Coarsegold 4-H Meeting: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. second (except July and August) Thursday; refreshments available. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Pat (559) 683-5149.
Oakhurst Democratic Club: 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; On Oct. 1 our special quest speaker will be Beth Pratt-Bergstrom, California director of the National Wildlife Federation. She will be discussing her career dealing with the dynamic between humans and animals in California and presenting highlights from her new book, “When Mountain Lions Area Neighbors.” Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
DANCING
Gold Dust Dancers - Square & Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing 6-7 p.m., donation $2 per week. Square dance class at 7 p.m. donation $5 a week. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. golddustdancers.com. Details: (559) 692-2145 or (559) 868-3319.
ETC.
Baha’i’s of the Mountain Area: 7 p.m. Third Wednesday of the month ; discussion on topics: Elimination of Prejudice, Life after Death, Equality of Men and Women. Yosemite Bank community room, Oakhurst. Details: Don Reed (559) 683-7702 or www.bahai.us.
Jazzercise: 5:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday ; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Gerri (559) 641-8570.
Community Meal : 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Whittenburg Hall, lower level. New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. www.newcommunityumc.net. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Writing in the Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Every Monday ; Join us and Write! Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: (209) 769-1880.
Low-Cost Vaccinations: 10 a.m. - noon Third Saturday; bring your furry felines and cuddly canines to receive low-cost vaccinations. This is offered the third Saturday of each month through November. Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply, Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7977.
Join the Adventure with a Former Missionary to China : October 16 - 31, 2017. See China with Father Joel Davadilla; visit the Great Wall of China in Beijing, a Panda sanctuary, Terra Cota warriors in Xian and a 4 day cruise on the yellow river and much more. 5 Star hotel, food, airfare round trip from San Francisco. All inclusive $3,100 per person (not included price of a visa application to enter China.) Leave from Our Lady of the Sierra Parish, Oakhurst. See the full Itinerary at the church office. Details: (559) 642-3452.
The Yosemite Winter Club Kick off Dinnner and Ski Swap: 5 - 9 p.m. Thursday, November 3; Ski swap will begin at 4 p.m. Gear should be dropped off at 3 p.m. Dinner will begin at 5:30. Yosemite Lodge Garden Terrace Burrito Bar, Yosemite Nat’l Park.
Election Watch at the Republican Election Headquarters: 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 8; Bring a potluck dish to share or contribute towards pizza. 49333 Road 426 at School Road, Oakhurst. Details: RSVP (559) 760-0880 or email at originalhealth@sti.net.
Madera & Mariposa County Schools’ Job Faire: 2 - 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 9; Employers will recruit for various positions, such as: teachers, clerical staff, teacher assistants, custodians, counselors and bus drivers to name a few. Local colleges and universities will attend to showcase their programs. Dress to impress and bring your resume. 1105 S. Madera Ave., Madera. Free, Pre-register at https://goo.gl/8tbdvM. Details: jobfair@maderacoe.us.
241st Birthday of the USMC : 5 p.m. social hour Thursday, November 10; Griswold Mountain Detachment of the Marine Corps League sponsoring this event. Dinner and dancing to follow 6 p.m. cake cutting and champagne toast. Please Email: cap_1@sti.net. ECCO, 43803 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $35. Details: Ralph Capone (559) 642-6033.
2016 Annual Membership Dinner - Sierra Mono Museum: 12 - 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12; Turkey Dinner with all the Trimmings. Also providing North Fork Women’s Club with Tasty desserts. Dinner is Free with membership of $25. Kennedy Hall at North Fork School, North Fork. Dinner only $10. Details: (559) 877-2115.
FOOD BANK
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
North Fork - Grace Community Church: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fourth Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Our Lady of the Sierra: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so there may not be enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Raymond Community Church: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. First Tuesday; fresh and perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Community Church - 325505 Road 600, Raymond. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
FUN & GAMES
Oakhurst Petanque Club: 9 a.m. Saturdays; www.oakhurstpetanque.org. Behind Oakhurst Elementary School on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Tish (559) 683-6540.
Play Bridge: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays ; United Methodist Church, Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Details: Paul (559) 658-8952.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast : 7 - 11 a.m. Last Saturday of the month ; All you can eat pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. $5. Details: Joe (559) 683-1443.
Spaghetti dinner - Our Lady of the Sierra : 5 - 7 p.m. First Friday; monthly dinner prepared by the Knights of Columbus. All you can eat includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $7.50 adults, youth 18 and under $4, families $20. Details: (559) 760-7406.
Book Sale by FOBL : 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5; - Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library, proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Branch Library. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. $3 for our bag. Details: (559) 683-7552, oakhurstfobl.com.
“Taters and Table Luncheon, Raffle Table Setting and ‘Bling’ Contest” - MCW - Mountain Community Women: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7; Vote for your choice of the best table setting, great raffle prizes to win, Bling Contest, all proceeds benefit the community center. Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. tickets $15. Details: Marilyn (559) 642-2766.
Lasagna Dinner - Hillside Baptist Church: 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, November 11; Hillside Baptist Church, 55238 Road 200 at Wyle Ranch Road, North Fork. $10 and children under 8 years free. Details: Pat Simmons (559) 877-7015.
Granny’s Attic and Cookie Walk - Soup & Salad Luncheon -: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, November 18; all proceeds go to Women’s Mission Projects Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683 -4673 (HOPE).
GARDENING
Mountain Laurel Garden Club: 10 a.m. First Friday; meet at members homes, in the Mountain Area. Details: Cheryl (559) 683-4079.
Manzanita Garden Club: 10 a.m. Second Thursday; Come join us, we meet in members homes. November program: hands on project making plant makers with clay. meet at members homes, Oakhurst. Details: Catana Hawkins (559) 683-0855.
MCW Green Thumbs meeting: 9:30 p.m. Monday, November 14; Guest speaker Bonnie Bladen of Intermountain Nursery on Native Plant Gardening. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Pavilion building, Oakhurst. free. Details: Patty (559) 642-3568.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE
“Ladies of the Lakes” : 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5; Free shuttle from the upper parking lot. Great Holiday shopping ,lots of vendors, artist and crafters. Also, hot dogs, sodas and Bake Sale. High School Scholarship Raffle fundraiser. YLP Club House, YLP Coarsegold. Details: Jean Cosby at: jjonrevis@gmail.com.
Annual Christmas Boutique: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, November 12; Luncheon $15, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Raffle drawing between 2 - 3 p.m., grand prize, lots of gifts and prizes, baked goods and candy. Yosemite Lakes Community Church, 43840 Patrick Ave., Coarsegold.
Our Lady of the Sierra Women’s Guild: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, November 12; craft items, cookie walk, door prizes. Many vendors, complimentary refreshments while browsing. Soup and salad lunch for 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Parish Hall, 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Lunch $5. Details: (559) 683-3901.
15th Annual Christmas Boutique - Christ Church: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 19; Christ Church Women presents handcrafted jewelry, table linens, knitted items, shopping totes as well as our famous mountain mustard and jalapeno jellies. ECCO, 43803 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Lunch tickets sold in advance only until Nov. 7th $8.50. Details: Patsy (559) 642-6913.
MEETINGS
TOPS (take off pounds sensibly): 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Weight support group. Promise Land bldg., Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Val Stocker (559) 760-1177.
Oakhurst Elks Lodge - 2724 : 7 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Tea Party Action meeting Oakhurst - Coarsegold : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; centralvalleyteaparty.com. Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-4921 or matp@sti.net.
Oakhurst Women’s Fellowship: Noon, First Wednesday; speakers, music, door prizes and fun. Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $11 inclusive. Details: (559) 642-4872.
Sierra Lodge - Free and Accepted Masons - 788: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; dinners - 3rd Friday of each month. 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Darren Stearns (559) 642-4513.
Mountain Bear Fan Club: 11:30 a.m. Third Thursday; Details: (559) 683-1111.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 12 p.m. Thursdays; beginners to advanced. Tools available. Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Madera Oversight Coalition General Meeting (MOC): 6 p.m. Second Monday; our goal is to inform the public and discuss county wide issues that can cost us all money ($) and encourage responsible growth. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. info@moc1.org. Details: (559) 868-4400.
North Fork Rancheria TANF Executive Board : 5 p.m. Fourth Thursday; meetings subject to change, call to confirm date and location. , North Fork. Details: Vicki Kelley (559) 877-2461.
Coarsegold Resource Conservation District: 9 a.m. Fourth Thursday; North Fork Mill site on Road 225, CDC Conference Room, North Fork. Details: (559) 642-3263.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Patty Spinelli email : pspinelli4@yahoo.com.
Oakhurst Sewer Advisory - MD22A: 8:30 a.m. First Wednesday; discussing Oakhurst Sewer and Water issues. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5757.
Madera Regional Water Management Group: 1:30 p.m. Second Monday; discussing all water issues in Madera County. rotating locations, Oakhurst. Details: and location (559) 642-7788.
Oakhurst Democratic Club - : 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; Nov. 5 Madera County District Attorney David Linn will highlight this months meeting with “Holiday Hazards - Scouting Out Seasonal Scams, Schemes and Scoundrels in Madera County.” Also represented is Senior Deputy District Attorney John Baker who specializes in various assignments for the county including gangs, domestic violence, elder abuse, homicide and other serious felony cases. Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
LDS - Family History Center: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MCW - Mountain Community Women : Social at 9:30 and meeting starts at 10 a.m. First Monday of every month ; Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: Kathy Posey (559) 641-6572 or mountaincommunitywomen.com.
Men’s Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. First Saturday; Great food, music and fellowship. Sierra Pines Church, 40855 Covey Court, Highway 49, Oakhurst. $5 donation. First timers eat free.
LDS - Family History Center: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Training Classes 12 p.m. “Where Should I store my Tree?” LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MUSIC
Voices of the Sierra : 2 p.m. First and Third Sundays; a chapter of the Threshold Choir that sings secular songs of comfort to those near the end of their life. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 345-5034.
Concert - William Jessup University Orchestra & Choir: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3; Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Highway 49, Oakhurst. Free.
William Jessup University Orchestra & Choir: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3; Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Highway 49, Oakhurst. Details: Dennis McCourt (559) 642-6392.
Western Gospel Service - Cowboy Church: 4 p.m. Sunday, November 13; Tim Johnson - fiddler, Cliff Neufeld - piano, Eddie Guzman -guitar and harmonica. Great Western Gospel music. Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst.
The Boys are Back - The Cow-Boys that is! - Cowboy Church: 4 p.m. Sundays; Tim Johnson - fiddler, Cliff Neufeld - piano, Eddie Guzman -guitar and harmonica. Great Western Gospel music. Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst.
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
5K and 1 Mile Veterans Day Run - Raymond Knowles School: 9 a.m. Friday, November 11; Proceeds benefit the Fisher House Foundation. Early registration until 11/3, late registration until 11/9. Participants will be splashed with red and blue color. Raymond-Knowles Elementary School, 31828 Road 600, Raymond. Register early*: Ages 5-13 $10, ages 14 and up $20 (prices increase $5 after 11/4). Details: RKS (559)689-3336, Register at http://bit.ly/RKSveteranrun.
PUBLIC FORUMS
Health Coach Training for Diabetes and Hypertension Management: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Every Wednesday except Thanksgiving week in November ; The Madera County Public Health Department invites you to attend. This 4 day series of trainings provides information for healthy lifestyles and health goals. Oakhurst Medical Group, 40232 Junction Drive, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Eliana (559) 675-7893 ext. 428.
Town Hall Meeting with Supervisor Tom Wheeler - Oakhurst: 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10; Contact Supervisor Wheeler with any questions or visit madera-county.com/supervisors/wheeler.html. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 662-6050.
SCOUTS
Boy Scout Troop - 316: 6:30 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: George Stillman (559) 642-7683.
Boy Scout Troop - 357: 7 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Scout Building, North Fork. Details: Dave Smith (559) 877-2186.
Cub Scout Troop 314: 6 p.m. Tuesdays; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) Rivergold School, Coarsegold. Details: Den Leader Tim McGrew (559) 760-3369.
Boy Scout Troop - 341: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; boys ages 11 (or 6th grade) to 17. Oak Creek Intermediate (OCI), Oakhurst. www.bsaoaktroop341.org. Details: Ben Kenison (559) 676-2335.
Royal Rangers - Outpost 242: Wednesdays; boys ages 5-18. Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Andy Clendenning (559) 683-8760.
Cub Scout Pack - 341: 6 p.m. Last Thursday; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) weekly Den locations vary, Oakhurst. Details: Larry Jeffries (559) 658-5292.
SELF-HELP GROUPS
Alanon: Tuesday 6 p.m. and Friday noon; New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Alanon: 7 p.m. Mondays; Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church, 43840 Patrick Avenue, Module #2, YLP Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:45 p.m. dinner and 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesdays; find freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. North Fork Christian Center, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-4251.
Alcoholics Anonymous : meetings in all mountain areas daily; Oakhurst. Details: visit: oakhurstaa.org, (559) 683-1662.
SENIOR PROGRAMS
Coarsegold - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, Coarsegold. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jeri (559) 683-7953.
North Fork - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, North Fork. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jamie Flippen (559) 877-2346.
Oakhurst - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; . Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Brendan Drew (559) 683-3811.
Caregiver Respite Group : 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; take a break while your (alzheimers/dementia/elderly/disabled) family member enjoys a structured day of activities, socialization and personal care. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $15 includes lunch. Details: Jennie (559) 658-8227 or Barbara (559) 683-6474.
SERVICE CLUBS
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Jackie Mallouf (559) 683-6832.
Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis: Noon Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Vicki Burkhalter (559) 683-5854.
Bass Lake Lions: 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Wednesdays; President Chris Baker Ducey’s Restaurant, Bass Lake. Details: basslakelions.org.
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary: Noon Wednesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Dr. Bob Brosi.
Sierra Lions Club: 6 p.m. First and Third Wednesdays; President Don Keifer. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: sierralionsclub.org.
Soroptimist International of the Sierras: 12 noon, First and Third Thursdays; Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: President Dannie Forbes at SISierra@Soroptimist.net.
SINGLES
Senior Singles Dining Club - 55+: 5 p.m. Second Thursday; Nov. 10th at El Cid Mexican Restaurant, 41939 Hwy. 41. Dinner at a different local restaurant every month, Oakhurst. Details: Reservations (559) 760-8372.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Helping Hands Pregnancy and Parenting Center: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday ; pregnancy test and parenting classes. Earn Baby Bucks to shop in the boutique. Mon - Thurs. 10-4 p.m. 40356 Oak Park Way, Suite A & B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kenya (559) 642-2229.
Chronic Illness Group: 10 a.m. First and Third Thursday; anyone suffering from chronic illness including cancer, diabetes, Fibromyalgia, I.B.S. or chronic back pain. 3rd Thursday each month will practice Tai Chi. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Mary Nelsen (559) 658-1394.
PFLAG: 6 -8 p.m. Second Tuesday; PFlag is a nonprofit organization for parents, friends of lesbian and gays. Offering support and education for all individuals. Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Jennifer Rogers (559) 760-8701.
Mommy Time - Support: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.) First Wednesday; support, information and education for moms and moms-to-be. Sponsored by Natural Instincts Community Birth Collective. North Fork Studio, North Fork. Free. Details: Jenny (559) 240-4370.
Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia by Valley Caregiver Resource Center: 10 - 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; support group for individuals caring for persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (800) 541-8614 or Carol (559) 683-4045.
Gambling Problems - Free Counseling: sessions offered Monday - Saturday; do you or someone you know have a gambling problem? Individual or family counseling is available with an authorized treatment provider, trained through the office of Problem Gambling and UCLA. , Oakhurst. Free. Details: Licensed Clinician, David Johnson (559) 707-9212.
VETERANS ACTIVITIES
Caring Veterans of America: 9 a.m. Second Wednesday; Hitching Post - Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: Commander Terry Cole (559) 658-8939.
American Legion - Post 110: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Third Thursday; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1215.
Marine Corps League, Griswold Mountain Detachment - 1121: 9:30 a.m. Second Saturday; 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Jim Winney (559) 658-2062.
VFW Post 8743: 11 a.m. Second Saturday; Positive Living Center, 40056 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Powell (559) 658-5182.
Veterans Day Service: 11 a.m. Friday, November 11; This service will give thanks for the sacrifice of thousands of men and women for the freedoms we and others enjoy as Americans. The service will include patriotic hymns, a short message, prayers and readings. Rev. David A. Sebastian, pastor of Oakhurst Lutheran Church will be leading the service. Little Church on the Hill in the Oakhill Cemetery, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-HOPE.
VOLUNTEER GROUPS
EMC - SPCA: 5:30 p.m. Second Tuesday; if you love animals and would like to help. The Cat’s Meow, 40315 Junction Dr. Suite C, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-6611.
WORKSHOP
Health Coach Training: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30 ; Madera County Public Health Department invites you to the Diabetes and Hypertension management training program. Last day to register is Oct. 28. Oakhurst Medical Group Room, 40232 Junction Dr. at Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Eliana Oropeza (559) 675-7893 or eliana.oropeza@co.madera.ca.gov.
Comments