Ansel Adams Gallery to host awards for student artists

On Nov. 5, Yosemite National Park and The Ansel Adams Gallery will honor the winners of the 2016 Gateway Expressions Student Art and Poetry Contest, which closed in September. The contest is a way for the park to celebrate the creativity of youth living in the Yosemite gateway communities. The contest is open to all students, grades K-12, who attend school or youth programs within the gateway community school districts of Yosemite National Park.
Yosemite National Park received over 250 submissions from students, setting a new record. The winning students will be acknowledged at a special awards ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Ansel Adams Gallery. In the event of rainy weather the reception will be held at the Yosemite National Park Valley Auditorium, located behind the Valley Visitor Center.
“We are proud to support and highlight the artistic creativity of youth, and foster opportunities for inspiration that children living in our gateway communities take home from their Yosemite experiences,” stated Yosemite Acting Superintendent Woody Smeck. “We are especially proud to work with our partners, including The Ansel Adams Gallery and Yosemite Conservancy, to honor and acknowledge the hard work of all participants.”
All poetry and art submissions were divided into categories and winning pieces were selected by a team comprised of both park staff and park partners. Winning student artwork and poetry submissions will be featured in a special exhibit at The Ansel Adams Gallery Nov. 3-5.
Contest winners
☆ Kindergarten and 1st grade art: Donovan Mueller - Coarsegold Elementary School.
☆ 4th and 5th grade art: Haven O'Connor - Mountain Home School.
☆ 9th-12th grade art: Emily Bourdon, Josie Ramiez, Sydney Meyer, Josue Ramirez - Minarets High School, Kelly Ryan - Glacier High School Charter.
☆ 3rd-4th group art: Spring Valley Elementary School - Mrs. Heather McGrew's Class
☆ K-1st grade poetry: Ozlynn O'Connor - Mountain Home School
☆ 4th and 5th grade poetry: Finley Pierce, Seth Allen, Julia Leyva, Jaci Morgan, Annea Villanueva, Kobe King - Oakhurst Elementary School.
☆ 9th-12th grade poetry: Katie Thompson, Hannah Scott - Yosemite Valley High School.
☆ 9th-12th grade photography: Peter McLean - Yosemite High School.
☆ Ansel Adams Award: Emilee Cordero - Sierra Foothill Charter School
☆ Yosemite Conservancy Award: Beka Fickling - Walter Mitty Classical Independent School (Ahwahnee)
Funding was received from the Yosemite Conservancy to help with the Gateway Expressions Student Art and Poetry Contest.
